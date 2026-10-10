Diamondbacks Reportedly Retain Hitting Coach Joe Mather Despite Down Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks are retaining hitting coach Joe Mather for the 2027 season, ensuring continuity in the dugout following a major staff evaluation, Arizona Sports reported. The decision follows the team’s choice to sign manager Torey Lovullo to a two-year contract extension at the start of the offseason and part ways with pitching coach Brian Kaplan after two seasons.

Evaluating the Offensive Output Under Mather

Mather has guided the Diamondbacks’ hitters for the past five seasons, taking over the role following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign. From 2024 through 2026, the team piled up 2,416 total runs, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers across all of Major League Baseball during that span. Arizona led the league in scoring during the 2024 season before finishing sixth in 2025.

Throughout Mather’s tenure, the lineup has maintained a disciplined profile characterized by high walk rates and low strikeout percentages. However, the 2026 campaign brought a more uneven offensive output. The team tied for ninth in MLB by plating 739 runs with a .720 OPS, but struggled significantly against right-handed pitching and converting opportunities with runners in scoring position.

Arizona Diamondbacks Hitting Coach Joe Mather

Individual Star Performances and Late-Season Resurgence

Individual production across the 162-game schedule varied widely. Catcher Gabriel Moreno enjoyed a career year, capturing the National League batting title with a .311 average and setting career highs across nearly every offensive category. Newcomer Nolan Arenado experienced a renaissance at 35 years old, slugging 30 home runs and crediting his work with the hitting coaches for getting back on track. Conversely, core bats experienced notable regression. Ketel Marte struggled to a .748 OPS—his lowest mark since 2022—while Corbin Carroll labored through a second-half slump that featured a .239/.328/.467 slash line and 22 homers, hampered in part by nagging injuries.

Despite those middle-of-the-season hurdles, the lineup rallied strongly down the stretch, scoring 59 runs over its final eight games.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Player Development and Unresolved Staff Questions

Beyond the veteran core, Mather and his fellow hitting coaches face the ongoing task of nurturing Arizona’s incoming young talent. The organization saw several player debuts this season, including Ryan Waldschmidt and Tommy Troy, making prospect development vital for future success as the franchise attempts to return to the postseason following three near misses.

While Mather remains locked in for the upcoming year, the organization has not yet disclosed what other changes or returns will happen on the remainder of Lovullo’s coaching staff as evaluations continue behind the scenes.