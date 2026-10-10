Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Review: Audiophile Perspective

In recent reviews, tech critics have evaluated the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro, the brand’s most expensive over-ear audio device yet, retailing for £349. Sitting alongside the original Headphone (1) rather than replacing it, the new Pro model introduces a unique triple-driver architecture, a flat EQ mode co-developed with a mastering studio, and a redesigned exterior featuring aluminum earcups with shatter-resistant Panda Glass windows.

Design and Hardware Features

Reviewers noted that the Headphone (1) Pro maintains Nothing’s distinct transparent design language. Trusted Reviews described the glass window on each earcup as showing an inner workings view painted in a matte black finish, while SlashGear noted the aluminum ear cup slopes up to the glass for a cleaner look. The device also features 50% softer earcup cushions designed to be more comfortable for glasses-wearers, alongside a thicker and wider headband cushion. However, critics identified drawbacks regarding the included storage; RecordingNow.com called the case very poorly-designed and heavy at 383 grams, while SlashGear pointed out that the hard-molded plastic case leaves the headband completely exposed and lacks room to store the included USB-C and 3.5mm cables.

The TRUTH about Nothing Headphone (1) Pro…

Audio Performance and Codec Support

The audio capabilities are anchored by a unique triple-driver setup consisting of a 40mm dynamic driver, a precision driver, and a solid-state xMEMS treble driver in each earcup. When paired with the “Flat EQ” switch turned on and listening via LDAC, testers observed a detailed neutral bright sound signature. Trusted Reviews highlighted the inclusion of spatial audio options and stated that the headphones offer outstanding audio clarity and detail, making them suitable to pull double duty as a commuter headset and a semi-pro monitor.