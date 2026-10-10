Trump fumes over Nobel peace prize snub and criticizes Norway

South African jurist Navi Pillay won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her career defending international law and human rights. The announcement drew swift anger from Donald Trump, who complained at a New York rally about missing out on the honor while facing a second year without the award.

Navi Pillay Awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay on Friday, honoring the 85-year-old South African jurist for a lifetime spent championing international justice. Committee Chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes called Pillay one of the most courageous and important legal experts of our time, noting her role in supporting anti-apartheid prisoners on Robben Island and her involvement in major international court cases.

Announcement of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

“If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump.” Navi Pillay, jurist and Nobel laureate, via NPR

Donald Trump Criticizes Norway After Second Straight Nobel Loss

While Pillay accepted her award, Donald Trump spent a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, criticizing the Norwegian Nobel Committee and declaring that the United States, represented by him as president, deserved the recognition instead.

Trump argued that his diplomatic record, which he claims includes settling numerous international conflicts and preventing nuclear escalation with Iran, made him the rightful recipient. Analysts in Oslo, however, noted that his administration’s foreign policy actions—including launching a war against Iran in February 2025 and maintaining a hard line on multilateralism—disqualified him in the eyes of the committee.

Photo: NPR

U.S. Sanctions on the International Criminal Court Shape the Diplomatic Backdrop

The prize comes amid intense friction between Washington and the international legal institutions Pillay has spent her career defending. The Trump administration has implemented sweeping sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court.

Frydnes connected the Nobel Committee’s choice directly to these geopolitical pressures, telling AFP that honoring Pillay sent a clear message to those putting pressure on these institutions, sanctioning judges, and attacking the courts, adding that that needs to stop. The award, carrying a prize sum of 12 million Swedish kronor alongside a gold medal and a diploma, will be presented at a formal ceremony in Oslo.

“A reminder to the world that we need to strengthen international law.” | 2026 Nobel Peace Prize