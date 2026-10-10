Canadian Cybersecurity Executive Arrested in FBI ShinyHunters Hacking Probe

A Canadian cybersecurity executive who recently published a book on how to handle cyber extortion has been charged in a federal hacking and data extortion case. District Court in Philadelphia before being ordered transferred to Texas to face charges.

The Arrest in Philadelphia and Transfer to Texas

Federal agents apprehended Dubrovsky in Pennsylvania while he was visiting Philadelphia for a cyber insurance conference, according to information obtained by Krebs on Security. Online search records confirmed that the Cyber Risk Summit took place at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel between October 5 and October 7, with the Canadian security company Cypfer listed as its biggest sponsor. LinkedIn records indicate Dubrovsky co-founded Cypfer and later became associated with another Canadian security firm named CyberSteward.

On October 8, court records show, an Edward Dobrovsky—noting a slight spelling variation in court filings—was arrested on cyber extortion and conspiracy charges. Following his appearance before Magistrate Judge Scott Reid on Thursday, prosecutors requested that Dubrovsky be detained pending trial, and court records indicate he does not currently have a defense attorney appointed.

The ShinyHunters Attack on the FBI Jobs Portal

The federal case against the Canadian executive coincides with a sprawling international investigation into the ShinyHunters hacking group. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed earlier in the week that investigators had arrested another co-conspirator connected to a breach of FBIjobs.gov, a platform managed by a third-party vendor. The attack compromised sensitive and personal data belonging to nearly all current and former bureau employees.

Photo: The Globe and Mail

According to USA Today, an internal memo distributed across the FBI indicated that officials operated under the assumption that virtually all agency personnel records were exposed in the breach. While the ShinyHunters collective claimed responsibility for the intrusion in retaliation against a May FBI public advisory characterizing them as a threat group, cybersecurity experts warn that the leak carries severe national security implications by potentially exposing agents and their spouses to extortion, swatting, and targeted harassment.

Event / Action Date Key Location Associated Details Cyber Risk Summit Oct. 5–7, 2026 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Conference where Dubrovsky was visiting; Cypfer was a major sponsor. Arrest and Court Appearance Oct. 8–9, 2026 Philadelphia & Texas Edward Dubrovsky arrested; ordered transferred to the Eastern District of Texas.

Global Ransomware Negotiations Under Scrutiny

Having served in senior roles at firms helping data breach victims negotiate payouts with cyber criminals, Dubrovsky recently published a 252-page book titled Cyber Extortion Strategic Response, which purported to guide organizations past the initial ransom note. Federal prosecutors now allege he conspired to commit the very crimes he wrote about by threatening to disclose hacked data and interfering with interstate commerce through extortion.