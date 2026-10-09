US Sanctions ICC Hours After Former Judge Wins Nobel Peace Prize

On October 9, 2026, the administration of United States President Donald Trump announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court, escalating a confrontation just hours after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navi Pillay, a former judge on the international tribunal.

The timing of the administration’s actions immediately set Washington on a collision course with European allies and international legal bodies. Infobae reported that the new punitive measures go far beyond previous restrictions targeting individual prosecutors and judges. The latest directives carry the potential to penalize companies that provide services to the court, effectively seeking to choke off operational resources.

Sovereignty Defense and the Battle Over International Law

The U.S. State Department defended the escalation as a necessary defense of national sovereignty. In an official statement, the agency noted that Washington had previously sanctioned 17 individuals before announcing additional measures to neutralize the threat represented by the court.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio left little room for diplomatic ambiguity regarding the administration’s stance. “President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute American citizens,” Rubio declared in statements reviewed by Infobae prior to the formal announcement. Rubio added that the administration would prohibit transactions with the tribunal, cutting off resources and paralyzing its capacity to operate.

The court, founded in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, operates with 125 member states. This roster includes every member of the EU and every member of the NATO alliance, with the exceptions of the United States and Turkey. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the institution has long enjoyed strong public backing from member countries, including important allies of the United States.

Amplified Criticism and the Nobel Prize Controversy

President Trump amplified sharp criticisms originating on social media platforms, reposting commentary that lambasted the Nobel Committee for awarding the prize to the South African jurist rather than recognizing the achievements of the American.

Photo: infobae.com

The shared posts on Truth Social accused Pillay of harboring an intense bias against the United States and Israel. Critics pointed to her recent tenure presiding over the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which concluded that Israel had committed a genocide in Gaza. Trump himself has repeatedly asserted that he deserves the prize because he has resolved eight wars and works to put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Pillay, who has served as a judge of the High Court of South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, and the International Criminal Court, and was United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, accepted the honor in Germany. Speaking to reporters alongside Amnesty International Secretary General Agnés Callamard, she dedicated the recognition to survivors of war crimes and remarked lightheartedly about sharing the physical medal with the American president.

Institutional Defiance Amid Transatlantic Strain

Leadership at the tribunal rejected the American sanctions outright, framing the financial penalties as an attack against the rule of law and the foundations of the international legal order. In an institutional statement, the court warned that history would judge the moment, emphasizing that the measures question the fundamental principle that no one is above the law.

Nazhat Shameem Khan, Deputy Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, forcefully condemned the measures in statements covered by Infobae, vowing that the administrative actions would fail to disrupt the work of the tribunal. “Our work will continue in all situations, investigations, and judicial processes,” Khan stated.

Washington’s long-standing grievances with the tribunal stem primarily from arrest warrants issued against Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and an investigation into the actions of American soldiers in Afghanistan, which the court has already closed. While the State Department indicated that the U.S. Treasury would issue a series of licenses to protect American interests, the overarching framework sets up a severe compliance test for member states.