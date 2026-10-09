Developer @evowizz reveals Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Studio headset

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Studio, its first circum-aural Bluetooth headset in over a decade. Samsung has not confirmed any characteristics or pricing.

The Origins of the Galaxy Studio Code and Trademark Filings

Developer @evowizz revealed on X on October 8 that Samsung’s upcoming circum-aural Bluetooth headset will carry the Galaxy Studio moniker. The same insider previously leaked the Galaxy Buds On name ahead of official announcements. This follows earlier code strings discovered inside the Galaxy Wearable application in August, which identified the hardware under the internal project moniker Galaxy H1. Supporting the leak, SammyGuru uncovered a trademark application filed by Samsung on September 14 in the United States under Class 9, covering headphones, headsets, and earphone equipment. The application has not yet been validated, and a filing does not guarantee the name will be used.

Samsung Recalibrates Its Audio Portfolio After an Eleven-Year Hiatus

Samsung’s last major over-ear push occurred in 2014 with the launch of the Level series. That lineup included the Level Over, a wireless circum-aural noise-canceling headset priced at 349 dollars, alongside the portable Level On. Subsequent iterations included the Level On Wireless and the 2015 Level On Pro. The potential launch of the Galaxy Studio marks a return to this segment after approximately eleven years. The release fits into a hardware ecosystem that currently spans recent entries like the Galaxy Buds On clip-on earphones, the Galaxy Buds 4, and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Anticipated Specifications and Ecosystem Dependencies

While official technical data remains unconfirmed by the manufacturer, SamMobile outlines several expected hardware features, including the integration of Bluetooth 6.0, the SSC UHQ codec, active noise cancellation, ambient sound modes, an AI assistant, Auto Switch functionality, and battery life metrics exceeding current Galaxy Buds generations.

Audio transmission relies heavily on proprietary infrastructure. The headset is slated to support Samsung’s proprietary SSC UHQ codec, which scales up to 24-bit/96 kHz. However, this high-resolution format is restricted to recent Samsung hardware running One UI 6.1.1 or later, specifically starting from the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. Universal high-resolution codecs like Sony’s LDAC are embedded natively in Android 8.0 and above, meaning the full performance tier of the Galaxy Studio could depend on the use of a Samsung phone.

Positioning in the High-End Headset Market

The Galaxy Studio targets the premium over-ear bracket, competing against established devices such as the AirPods Max 2, the Sony WH-1000XM6, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones second generation, and the Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless. Samsung retains substantial audio engineering capabilities through Harman, acquired in 2017, which oversees JBL and AKG. Those subsidiary brands currently market circum-aural options like the JBL Tour One M3, though Samsung has not confirmed whether parent engineering resources will influence the final acoustic profile of the Galaxy Studio.