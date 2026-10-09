Michelin Guide Adds 14 Houston Restaurants But No New Stars

The Michelin Guide Texas revealed its new selection of honorees on Thursday, October 8, delivering its statewide updates via press release.

Holding the Line in the Lone Star State

For Houston, the results brought a mix of steady consistency and localized growth. All six of the city’s restaurants that previously earned stars retained their status in the 2026 selection. BCN Taste & Tradition, CorkScrew BBQ, Le Jardinier Houston, March, Musaafer, and Tatemó remain anchored at the one-star level.

While the city did not add any new stars to its roster, Houston captured 14 new restaurant distinctions overall—surpassing every other city in the state. That brings Houston’s total count of Michelin-endorsed concepts to 53, according to ABC13. Statewide, the guide now encompasses 149 restaurants spanning 30 cuisine types, with Houston accounting for roughly 36 percent of that total.

New Bib Gourmands and Recommended Additions

The guide expanded its footprint by handing out five new Bib Gourmands, which single out establishments offering good food at a good value. The fresh honorees include Kitchen Rumors in Sawyer Yards, Khói Barbecue in Near Northside, Bar Buena in Montrose, Murray’s Pizza & Wine in the Memorial area, and Xolo in Montrose.

Photo: abc13.com

Another nine establishments joined the guide’s recommended list for the first time. That tier now features 1111 in Montrose, Angie’s in the Heights, Di An Pho in Chinatown, Jantra in the Second Ward, Levant BBQ in the Galleria area, Mayahuel in Montrose, Oru in the Heights, Osteria di Mercato in West University, and Sushi Horiuchi in Montrose.

Houston also secured three of the four special awards handed out by the inspectors, with Jacques Varon and Max Lappe of Baso taking home the Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award, Jessica Cano of Sushi Horiuchi receiving the Sommelier Award, and Angel Bautista of Xolo winning the Cocktail Award.

Shift in the Roster and Hotel Recognition

The updates also brought a few exits from the guide. Brisket & Rice dropped off the Bib Gourmand list, while the physical closures of Killen’s and Late August, alongside a renovation at Neo, accounted for other departures. Hidden Omakase, which temporarily relocated to Bar Moon, lost its recommended status as well.

Outside of dining rooms, Michelin expanded its hospitality accolades in September by awarding Hotel Daphne in the Heights its first Michelin Key, signaling a very special stay. That property joins The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown, Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, Hotel ZaZa Museum District, and Hotel Saint Augustine in Montrose on the local list of Key-holders.

Michelin first confirmed in July 2024 that it would add Texas to its guide network, following an agreement backed by Houston First, the city’s tourism arm, which committed $270,000 over three years to fund full-time inspectors. When judging candidates, inspectors focus exclusively on flavor harmony, product quality, culinary skill, the chef’s individual creativity, and consistency across multiple meals, entirely bypassing factors like service or ambiance.