Service has become life-threatening for police personnel in Jekabpils, Latvia, where an administrative building housing a local station of the State Police has been abruptly shut down following an emergency inspection. LETA agency reported this week that structural failures throughout the facility have rendered it unsafe for occupancy, prompting immediate relocation efforts by municipal authorities.

Alarming Inspection Results Reveal Severe Structural Decay

According to reports from the LETA agency, the construction authority of the Jekabpils region conducted an inspection of the police station’s administrative building this week. The findings exposed widespread deterioration across the entire property. Inspectors discovered alarming cracks running through both wall and ceiling finishes. In multiple areas, plaster has already peeled away and collapsed, leaving the structure vulnerable to further damage.

Experts evaluating the site concluded that the facility fails to meet the safety operation requirements mandated by the Construction Law. Consequently, the local construction authority issued a prohibition against using the building until every identified threat is thoroughly eliminated.

Municipal Authorities Scramble for Alternative Accommodation

Karlis Stars, the deputy chairman of the Jekabpils region council for development, announced that the municipality is prepared to provide the police with alternative premises located at 126 Brivibas Street.

Representatives from local government already met this week with the leadership of the State Security Agency and the State Police to discuss options for housing the staff. “During the meeting, the municipality showed available premises at 126 Brivibas Street. The possibility of providing the police with more spacious premises in the near future was also discussed,” Stars stated.

Next Steps for the Vacated Station

Specialized professionals have been brought in to conduct an assessment of the technical condition at the Brivibas Street property. These professionals will determine whether it is feasible to restore safe operations at the site or if the police can return to their previous workplace.