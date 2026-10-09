Brazilian Supreme Court Orders Arrest of Eduardo Bolsonaro

Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the immediate arrest of Eduardo Bolsonaro, who has lived in the United States since 2025, after final appeals failed in his criminal conviction for coercing the judiciary during his father’s coup investigation.

Supreme Court Order and Final Conviction for Eduardo Bolsonaro

The Supreme Tribunal Federal determined that the case against Eduardo Bolsonaro has reached the status of final judgment. The court ordered him to begin serving a sentence of four years and two months in prison for coacting the justice system, according to judicial records finalized on October 3. Justice Alexandre de Moraes also directed the cancellation of all Brazilian passports held by the former lawmaker and ordered his inclusion in the national registry of arrest warrants.

Because the defendant has resided in Texas since 2025 and holds a permanent residence card, the ruling instructs the Federal Police to execute the arrest immediately if he returns to Brazilian territory. In the written ruling, the magistrate rejected any relief stemming from the defendant’s relocation abroad.

“The accused cannot benefit from his own improper behavior by fleeing the national territory to an unknown place with the purpose of frustrating the application of criminal law.” Alexandre de Moraes, Supreme Tribunal Federal Justice, via Associated Press

The sentence also carries the suspension of political rights for the duration of the term and formalizes the loss of his position as a Federal Police investigator and his former seat in the Chamber of Deputies due to prolonged absence.

Lobbying in Washington and Diplomatic Fallout

The criminal proceedings centered on efforts to lobby the United States government during the judicial prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who received a 27-year sentence for leading an attempted coup d’état.

Photo: Infobae

Legal experts suggest that securing an extradition through existing bilateral mechanisms dating to 1961 remains unlikely. Raphael Vieira da Fonseca Rocha, a law professor at the Federal University of Juiz de Fora, noted that submitting a formal request that Washington might reject would weaken the court’s standing, making the cancellation of travel documents a more practical enforcement tool.

Political Repercussions Ahead of the Presidential Runoff

The timing of the arrest order coincides with the final stretch of Brazil’s presidential campaign.

Flávio Bolsonaro condemned the magistrate’s directive, dismissing the measure as an empty gesture intended to manufacture commotion during the electoral contest. He demanded the judge’s resignation.

“The Senate will be in charge of protecting the Supreme from people like you.” Flávio Bolsonaro, via Infobae

Eduardo Bolsonaro echoed those criticisms on social media, writing that the sole practical effect of the ruling was to agitate national tensions intentionally.