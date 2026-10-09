Suitbro Boosts Universal Robots Visibility at Oliva Torras

Suitbro, a specialized industrial marketing and communication agency, orchestrated a 360-degree campaign to highlight the integration of Universal Robots‘ collaborative robotics technology at metal fabrication manufacturer Oliva Torras. The strategic rollout combined technical documentation, a teaser video, and an in-depth operational showcase to demonstrate a 50% productivity boost in welding applications.

The Bottom Line

The Partnership: Industrial communications agency Suitbro spearheaded the visibility campaign for Universal Robots’ integration into Oliva Torras.

Industrial communications agency Suitbro spearheaded the visibility campaign for Universal Robots’ integration into Oliva Torras. The Technology: Oliva Torras deployed the Universal Robots UR20-1750 cobot to solve medium-sized component challenges, handling welding and polishing operations.

Oliva Torras deployed the Universal Robots UR20-1750 cobot to solve medium-sized component challenges, handling welding and polishing operations. The Impact: According to Oliva Torras Metal general manager Ferran Selga, the deployment increased welding operator productivity by approximately 50% while requiring accessible staff training.

Strategic Communication Campaign for Universal Robots

The industrial marketing firm Suitbro designed and executed a comprehensive communication strategy to showcase the adoption of Universal Robots technology. Xavier Alonso, CEO and founder of Suitbro, explained that the agency developed an initial reference document aimed at clients of both companies to facilitate the understanding of the integrated technology. The campaign expanded into audiovisual production, featuring a promotional teaser distributed across multiple channels followed by a video detailing the machinery in active operation.

Universal Robots director of marketing and growth Samuel Sánchez Fernández noted that the agency functions as a technological partner due to its industry expertise. Sánchez Fernández stated that Suitbro possesses the necessary industrial insight to communicate technical messaging that aligns with the robotics firm’s interests.

Addressing Manufacturing Demands at Oliva Torras

Oliva Torras faced specific production hurdles involving medium-sized metal components that required a system capable of both welding and polishing. To resolve this, the firm integrated the UR20-1750 model from Universal Robots. The collaborative robot operates in a parallel human-machine workflow where technicians work alongside the machinery, although they cannot enter the robotic cell while it is in operation for safety reasons.

Ferran Selga emphasized that the introduction of the cobot allows personnel to evolve in their roles. Selga pointed out that the training required to operate the cobots is highly accessible.

Company / Partner Role in Integration Key Metric or Output Suitbro Marketing & Communication Strategy 360-degree campaign, documentation, and teaser/operational videos Universal Robots Robotics Technology Provider Deployment of UR20-1750 collaborative robot model Oliva Torras Metal Fabrication End-User ~50% increase in welding operator productivity

Productivity Metrics and Future Outlook

The deployment of the UR20-1750 system delivered operational changes for the metal manufacturer. By automating welding and polishing tasks for medium-sized parts, Oliva Torras recorded an increase in output efficiency. Ferran Selga confirmed that the utilization of Universal Robots’ cobots allowed them to multiply the productivity of welding operators by approximately 50%, underscoring the impact of the agreement between both companies.