Spider-Man: Brand New Day IMAX Version Exclusive to Sony Pictures Core

Sony Pictures’ $2.5 billion-grossing blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day has sparked an unexpected home-platform divide, as its rare 1.90:1 IMAX aspect ratio version remains locked exclusively to the Sony Pictures Core app on select Sony Bravia TVs, PlayStation consoles, and Xperia devices, while standard digital storefronts receive only the 2.39:1 widescreen scope edition.

darkhorizons.com reported that when the movie hit digital platforms like Apple and Amazon on Tuesday, fans discovered the expanded vertical frame shown in select cinemas was entirely absent from standard home releases.

The Bottom Line

The Aspect Ratio Split: Standard digital releases on platforms like Apple and Amazon present Spider-Man: Brand New Day in its traditional 2.39:1 scope widescreen, omitting the taller 1.90:1 format shown on select premium large format theater screens.

Standard digital releases on platforms like Apple and Amazon present Spider-Man: Brand New Day in its traditional 2.39:1 scope widescreen, omitting the taller 1.90:1 format shown on select premium large format theater screens. The Hardware Wall: The full 1.90:1 IMAX-ratio version is currently exclusive to the Sony Pictures Core app, requiring compatible Sony hardware such as Bravia TVs, PlayStation consoles, or Xperia devices to stream officially.

The full 1.90:1 IMAX-ratio version is currently exclusive to the Sony Pictures Core app, requiring compatible Sony hardware such as Bravia TVs, PlayStation consoles, or Xperia devices to stream officially. The Wild-Web Leak: Following the digital drop, high-definition digital rips of the Sony Pictures Core master—some clocking in at an immense 80GB—surfaced across torrent networks and social media platforms alongside viral frame comparisons.

How the Digital Release Excluded Global Home Audiences

When Spider-Man: Brand New Day originally stormed cinemas, audiences encountered two distinct visual presentations. Regular theaters utilized a standard widescreen scope aspect ratio of 2.39:1 throughout, while a select group of IMAX and premium large format screens deployed a 1.90:1 flat aspect ratio that captured roughly 26% more image data at the top and bottom of the frame.

Photo: europesays.com

comicbookmovie.com noted that the absence of the expanded ratio on standard digital platforms carries particular weight for international fans. While North American viewers received a limited theatrical IMAX run, the vast majority of overseas markets never had access to the 1.90:1 presentation on the big screen. Consequently, home video formats represented the primary hope for experiencing the alternative framing. Instead, digital storefronts debuted with only the scope version, and upcoming physical media configurations—including 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions slated for December 15—are expected to follow suit.

The Exclusive Sanctuary of Sony Pictures Core

The sole official home for the taller presentation is Sony Pictures Core. However, accessing the app requires owning specific hardware ecosystems, putting the master file behind a steep paywall of proprietary device ownership. Without a supported Sony Bravia television, PlayStation console, or Xperia mobile device, legal access to the 1.90:1 transfer remains out of reach for a massive portion of the consumer base.

That hardware restriction quickly fueled illicit distribution channels. Following the Tuesday digital release, unauthorized rips of the Sony Pictures Core stream began circulating widely across X (formerly Twitter) and various torrenting networks. Rather than purely technical discussions of cinematography, however, social media feeds rapidly filled with viral screen captures focusing heavily on Tom Holland’s shirtless scenes.

Photo: comicbookmovie.com

Release Format Aspect Ratio Availability Standard Digital (Apple, Amazon) 2.39:1 Widescreen Scope Wide digital release now Physical Media (4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD) 2.39:1 Widescreen Scope (Expected) Releasing December 15 Sony Pictures Core App 1.90:1 Expanded IMAX Ratio Exclusive to select Sony devices

The Streaming Window Deadlock and Future Outlook

Questions immediately arose regarding whether Sony intends to license or expand the 1.90:1 master to broader subscription video-on-demand platforms. Thus far, studio executives have provided no indication that the expanded framing will migrate to conventional digital ecosystems.

While Sony has previously delivered “IMAX Enhanced” editions of select catalog titles to Disney+, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will not arrive on that platform for many months. Netflix currently holds the domestic Pay-1 SVOD window for the blockbuster, complicating any immediate hopes of a wider, universally accessible streaming release for the tall-format master. As physical media collectors brace for standard scope aspect ratios on their December discs, the 80GB digital leak stands as an unauthorized monument to the enduring consumer demand for open-matte home video presentations.