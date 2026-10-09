Alison Hammond reveals panic attack after hospital checks on This Morning

In October, 51-year-old television presenter Alison Hammond suffered a panic attack live on ITV’s This Morning, subsequently revealing she initially believed she was experiencing a heart attack.

Essential Facts of the On-Air Health Scare

Hammond was co-hosting This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary when she fell ill during a segment featuring dog expert Dr. Scott Miller.

After an ad break, O’Leary informed viewers that Hammond had to duck out due to feeling unwell, before she was taken to a hospital for heart, lung, and blood checks.

Hammond later confirmed via social media that her tests came back clear, identifying the episode as a panic attack.

The Live Broadcast Exit and Hospitalization

The episode began as a routine broadcast on ITV. Hammond and her regular co-host Dermot O’Leary welcomed guests, including a dog expert, before viewers noticed Hammond clutching her chest at the edge of the frame. O’Leary assisted her away from the sofa, and the programme quickly transitioned to an ad break. When the show returned, O’Leary addressed the audience, explaining that Hammond had felt unwell and needed to step away. The former X Factor host later told viewers that Hammond would not be returning, saying that he would be there for the rest of the show.

Photo: Variety

As reported by The Independent, Hammond later posted a video update from a hospital bed on Sunday following the incident. She explained that medical professionals checked her ticker, lungs, and blood levels. While initial sensations pointed toward a heart attack, subsequent medical evaluations confirmed clear results, leading Hammond to conclude it was a panic attack.

Public Vulnerability and Subsequent Awards Season Recognition

Following the broadcast, Hammond addressed the public nature of her health scare while receiving industry recognition. Attitude Magazine awarded her the Honorary Gay Award. Unable to attend in person, Hammond had her Big Brother co-star Kate Lawler read an acceptance speech on her behalf on Wednesday (7 October).

In the statement read by Lawler, Hammond remarked that if someone is going to experience a breakdown, doing it live on ITV with a large viewing audience is certainly notable. She noted the contrast between her usual role of bringing joy and laughter and the position of struggling publicly, describing it as a vulnerable place to be.

Return to the This Morning Sofa and Professional Guidance

Hammond returned to the This Morning sofa one week after the incident, appearing alongside Dermot O’Leary and guest Dr. Sian Williams for a segment focused on panic attacks. During the discussion, Hammond admitted that she contemplated not returning to the programme, fearing that if she didn’t come back, she probably wouldn’t come back at all. “I actually thought, ‘I don’t think I’ll come back’, because then it would have made a thing that it’s This Morning that is causing the panic, but it can happen anywhere,” she added.

Photo: EVOKE

Dr. Sian Williams praised Hammond for returning to the studio and normalising the experience for viewers, noting that many individuals tend to pull away from environments where a panic attack previously occurred. Hammond acknowledged that the condition arrives in ebbs and flows, and that confronting the anxiety directly was necessary to continue her broadcasting career across platforms including ITV and The Great British Bake Off.

Broadcasting Career and Medical Follow-Up

Following her health scare, Alison added: Thanks to everyone at the NHS who did the checks on my heart, lungs, and bloods. She stated further that she was taking stock, getting some rest, and would see everyone soon.

Alison Hammond Reveals She’s Home From Hospital After ‘Massive Panic Attack’ on This Morning

Event Timeline Key Development Platform / Outlet October On-air health scare during live broadcast; hospital checks confirm clear results. ITV / This Morning 7 October Acceptance speech read via proxy at Attitude Magazine awards addressing public panic attack. Attitude Magazine October Return to studio co-hosting duties alongside Dermot O’Leary to discuss anxiety on air. ITV / This Morning

Reflecting on the reaction to her hospitalisation, Hammond expressed gratitude for the supportive messages from viewers and colleagues alike. While acknowledging that experiencing a medical scare in the public eye is a new world to her, she emphasised an ongoing commitment to understanding the condition and moving forward.