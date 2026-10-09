Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle Appointed New Dean of the College of Cardinals

Approved by Pope Leo XIV, Tagle is positioned to preside over any future papal conclave.

The Passing of the Torch in the Roman Curia

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re on October 8, 2026, paving the way for a generational shift at the top of the Church's ancient hierarchy. Re will retain the title of dean emeritus and keep his titular charge of the Suburbicarian Church of Sabina-Poggio Mirteto.

Stepping into the role is Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, currently the pro-prefect of the Dicasterio para la Evangelización en la Sección para la Primera Evangelización y las Nuevas Iglesias Particulares. As ABC noted, Tagle was widely viewed as a leading candidate during the 2025 conclave that ultimately elected Pope Leo XIV. With this appointment, Tagle assumes the Suburbicarian Church of Ostia—traditionally reserved for the dean—while preserving his existing title of Albano, assigned to him in May 2025.

Understanding the Role of the Dean

Despite holding one of the highest hierarchical positions, the dean functions as a primus inter pares—first among equals—without exercising direct hierarchical governing authority over fellow cardinals. According to Infovaticana, the cardinal’s core responsibilities include coordinating the activities of the college and presiding over the general congregations that precede a papal transition. Because Tagle is 69 years old, he remains eligible to enter the Sistine Chapel as an elector should a conclave occur before he turns 80 in June 2037.

Photo: infovaticana

Additional reporting by COPE highlights that the dean is formally tasked with communicating a pope’s passing to heads of state and the diplomatic corps. The position also requires conducting the crucial ritual inside the conclave of asking the chosen pontiff if he accepts his election and what papal name he wishes to bear.

Official Age Previous Role New Designation Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re 92 Dean of the College of Cardinals (2020–2026) Dean Emeritus, Suburbicarian Church of Sabina-Poggio Mirteto Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle 69 Pro-Prefect, Dicastery for Evangelization Dean of the College of Cardinals, Suburbicarian Church of Ostia

A Historic First for the Asian Church

Born in Manila in 1957, Tagle brings a distinct global profile rooted in one of Catholicism’s most vibrant demographic strongholds. El Confidencial Digital noted his extensive pastoral background, including serving as the Archbishop of Manila from 2011 to 2019 before taking on major curial duties under Pope Francis.

Photo: ABC

The structural changes to the office trace back to a 2019 motu proprio issued by Pope Francis, which abandoned the historical life-tenure model in favor of a five-year renewable term. Francis initially renewed Re’s mandate in January 2025, setting the stage for Re to preside over the funeral rites of Benedict XIV and Francis, as well as the 2025 pre-conclave masses. Now, with Tagle’s appointment approved by Leo XIV, the leadership transition reflects both the institutional reforms enacted a decade prior and the shifting geographical balance of the modern Church.