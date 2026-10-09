SNNP confirms insurance coverage after factory fire in Samut Sakhon

Emergency Response at Factory Branch 00001

The incident unfolded at the company’s factory branch 00001, situated along Economic 1 Road in Om Noi subdistrict, Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon province. Thunhoon reported that an immediate emergency response prevented the flames from spreading further across the industrial facility.

Factory officials prioritized site safety upon discovering the blaze, focusing containment efforts around the snack food processing unit. Mitihoon reported that initial site assessments confirmed zero injuries and no fatalities among workers or emergency responders on the ground.

Local residential neighborhoods surrounding the Samut Sakhon facility have not reported any adverse effects from the smoke or disruption.

Insurance Coverage and Financial Mitigation

Financial exposure from the factory incident remains fully mitigated through existing corporate coverage policies. Thunhoon confirmed that SNNP maintains comprehensive property and inventory insurance policies that cover the full estimated cost of the physical damage sustained during the emergency.

Management teams are currently working alongside insurance adjusters to finalize formal loss valuations.

Inventory Strength and Overseas Backup Capacity

Business operations for the popular snack brand face minimal disruption following the localized factory stoppage. SNNP indicated in its corporate disclosure that existing warehouse inventories remain strong enough to support uninterrupted product distribution for approximately one month.

Mitihoon highlighted that the company possesses supplementary manufacturing capacity through its overseas operational network, specifically at its production facilities in Vietnam. This cross-border manufacturing redundancy provides a reliable backup buffer to offset any temporary domestic shortfalls while repairs proceed at the Samut Sakhon site.

Pending Regulatory Reports and Ongoing Investigation

Regulatory transparency remains a priority as the investigation into the incident moves forward. SNNP stated through Thunhoon that it will issue formal updates directly to the Stock Exchange of Thailand should any major developments arise during the remediation phase.

Photo: today.line.me

With insurance policies verified and backup supply chains activated, the immediate operational risk to the broader corporate balance sheet appears largely contained. Questions remain regarding the precise mechanical origin of the blaze inside the Bento production unit, a detail that local safety inspectors will clarify in their final technical report.