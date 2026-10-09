iPhone Air 2 Rumored to Measure 5.2mm Thick and Launch in Early 2027

iPhone Air 2 Rumored to Measure 5.2mm Thick and Launch in Early 2027

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Apple will release the iPhone Air 2 in early 2027 with a thickness of approximately 5.2 millimeters, Gizmodo reported, making it 0.4 millimeters thinner than the original model. The device is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 lineup and a budget iPhone 18e model.

Thickness and Dimensions of the iPhone Air 2

The upcoming 5.2-millimeter profile places the new phone at roughly the same thickness as an unfolded iPhone Duo. While a seven percent reduction in thickness might appear minimal on paper, small dimensional changes noticeably alter how a smartphone feels in the hand. By comparison, the iPhone 18 Pro measures 8.75 millimeters thick. Apple plans to retain the titanium frame material used in the first-generation device.

Camera System and Dual-Lens Upgrade

Jon Prosser reported that the device will upgrade from a single rear camera to a dual-lens setup featuring a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 48-megapixel standard sensor. To accommodate the extra hardware, Apple altered the internal design of the Face ID camera module. The exterior finish will also see a change, with a lavender option replacing the current sky blue color.

Processor Performance and Battery Capacity Increases

Energy efficiency gains from the A20 Pro chip will improve battery runtime to a noticeable degree. A separate leak indicates the battery capacity will reach 3,500 milliamp-hours, representing an 11 percent increase over the 3,149 milliamp-hour capacity of the first iPhone Air. Retail pricing for the device could see a 100-dollar increase compared to the launch price of its predecessor.

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Sophie Lin - Technology Editor

Sophie is a tech innovator and acclaimed tech writer recognized by the Online News Association. She translates the fast-paced world of technology, AI, and digital trends into compelling stories for readers of all backgrounds.

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