Oxford Area High School closed Friday after confirmed case of measles

Oxford Area High School closed on Friday, Oct. 9, following a confirmed measles case within the campus community. The temporary shutdown allows the Chester County Health Department to audit staff immunity records, while unvaccinated individuals face a mandatory 21-day quarantine.

A confirmed measles case tied to the Oxford Area High School community prompted district leadership to shut down the Chester County facility on Friday, Oct. 9. Superintendent David A. Woods informed families of the closure late Thursday, explaining that the emergency pause gives administrators time to verify vaccination records for every staff member working inside the building.

Chester County Health Department Mandates Staff Immunity Audits

While student vaccination records are already on file with the district, health mandates from the Chester County Health Department require complete immunity verification for school employees. Officials noted that the health agency does not currently possess measles immunity documentation for all staff members assigned to the high school.

That administrative gap forced the immediate cancellation of classes. Todd Anderson, an arts and media teacher at the school, highlighted the scramble to locate decades-old paperwork ahead of a scheduled Friday morning staff Zoom meeting. How do we find this out? I was vaccinated in ’71, Anderson told reporters.

Strict Quarantine Rules and Building Disinfection Underway

Public health investigators from the Chester County Health Department have taken charge of contact tracing and are directly notifying anyone identified as having direct exposure to the infected individual. Meanwhile, maintenance crews completed deep cleaning and disinfection routines across the campus as a precautionary measure.

Strict exclusion rules apply to anyone unable to demonstrate immunity.

Unvaccinated staff and students must stay away from school and related functions.

Proof of vaccination or verified immunity is required to return.

Exposed or unverified individuals face a mandatory 21-day quarantine window.

“If you are not vaccinated for measles or can’t prove vaccination, you CAN NOT attend school or school functions and must be quarantined 21 days from school and all school functions.” Oxford Area School District

Pennsylvania Faces Its Largest Measles Outbreak in Decades

The local shutdown unfolds against the backdrop of Pennsylvania’s largest measles outbreak in decades. State health officials reported that cumulative infections have surpassed 1,000 cases since the outbreak began in April. Jeanne Franklin, director of the Chester County Health Department, noted earlier in the week that local health staff had been coordinating closely with school superintendents and nurses prior to the school year over rising transmission concerns.

Photo: 6ABC

Within the five-county Philadelphia region, Chester County bears the heaviest burden. At least five measles-related deaths, including two involving infants, have been documented statewide during the ongoing outbreak.

Photo: CBS News

Superintendent Woods acknowledged the anxiety the sudden closure brings to local families while emphasizing ongoing cooperation with county health authorities. We recognize that situations such as this can be unsettling, especially when they involve the health of children, Woods wrote, Please know that we are committed to keeping our school community informed, supporting our families, and working in partnership with public health officials to help protect the health and safety of everyone in our schools.