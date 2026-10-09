Bus collision with truck kills at least 28 people in Tanzania

At least 28 people died early Friday when a passenger bus collided head-on with a timber-carrying truck along a major highway in Tanzania’s eastern Morogoro Region. The impact triggered a massive fire that completely destroyed the bus, according to regional rescue authorities.

The devastating crash unfolded overnight on Thursday along the busy Morogoro-Dar es Salaam highway. According to the Morogoro Regional Fire and Rescue Force, the collision took place in the Mkambarani area, plunging emergency services into a midnight operation as flames consumed the vehicles.

The Fatal Collision on the Morogoro-Dar es Salaam Highway

The disaster involved two heavy-duty vehicles traveling cross-country. A Scania lorry loaded with wood collided head-on with a passenger bus traveling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya, a major hub in the country’s southern highlands. The sheer force of the impact destroyed both transport vehicles and trapped passengers inside the burning cabin.

Of the 28 victims who lost their lives, 27 were passengers aboard the bus. The remaining fatality was an individual in the truck, as detailed by local authorities reviewing the wreckage.

Emergency Response and Investigation into the Truck Driver’s Actions

Rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately following the blaze, but the intensity of the fire left little chance for many trapped inside. The bus was completely burnt out by the time firefighters secured the area.

Joseph Mwasabeja, acting commander of the Morogoro Regional Fire and Rescue Force, pointed to dangerous driving as the primary trigger for the disaster. Preliminary findings indicate that the truck driver was traveling from Iringa toward Dar es Salaam and attempted to overtake multiple vehicles without taking sufficient precautions.

Unresolved Questions and the Continuing Probe

Authorities have not yet established the identity of the truck driver responsible for the dangerous passing maneuver. Investigators continue to sift through evidence at the Mkambarani crash site to piece together the exact sequence of events leading up to the impact.

Photo: Qazinform