Measles Case Confirmed at Bainbridge Elementary School in Lancaster County

A Bainbridge Elementary School student in Lancaster County has tested positive for measles, prompting the Elizabethtown Area School District to notify families to monitor children for symptoms. The airborne viral illness spreads easily through respiratory droplets, with symptoms developing up to 21 days after exposure.

MMR Vaccine Provides 97% Protection Against Airborne Measles

Airborne Transmission: Measles spreads through microscopic droplets lingering in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person departs, making spatial isolation critical.

Measles spreads through microscopic droplets lingering in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person departs, making spatial isolation critical. Incubation Window: Symptom onset typically spans 7 to 21 days post-exposure, requiring a strict three-week monitoring period for exposed household contacts.

Symptom onset typically spans 7 to 21 days post-exposure, requiring a strict three-week monitoring period for exposed household contacts. Preventative Efficacy: Two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provide 97% lifetime protection against clinical infection.

Elizabethtown Area School District Coordinates Measles Response with State

The Elizabethtown Area School District planned to share the confirmed measles case with Bainbridge families in a scheduled communication, but internal sharing resulted in premature media coverage. Elizabethtown Area spokesperson Troy Portser stated in an email to district employees that officials are working directly with the Pennsylvania Department of Health regarding the confirmed case and any additional necessary containment steps.

Bainbridge Elementary School, located in Conoy Township, serves 194 students as the smallest of Elizabethtown’s three elementary schools. State Department of Health records indicate that 88.3% of the 77 kindergarten students at Bainbridge Elementary were vaccinated for measles, mumps, and rubella for the 2025-26 school year. Medical experts establish that at least 95% of a population must maintain vaccination coverage to achieve herd immunity and prevent uncontrolled community transmission.

Lancaster County student tests positive for measles

Regional Outbreak Context Across Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has recorded 1,078 total confirmed measles cases statewide this year, accompanied by 145 new cases documented over a seven-day window. Lancaster County accounts for 401 of those confirmed cases, representing nearly 40% of the statewide total and marking the highest burden of any county in the commonwealth. Statewide hospitalizations due to measles have reached 207 admissions, while the Department of Health has administered 8,998 MMR vaccines throughout the year.

The commonwealth reported five measles-associated deaths this year, including a Lancaster County resident announced on September 30, and a suspected measles case resulting in the death of a 40-year-old woman reported by the Jefferson County coroner.

Photo: LancasterOnline

Metric Count / Percentage Scope Statewide Measles Cases 1,078 Pennsylvania (2026) Lancaster County Cases 401 Highest county total in PA Bainbridge Kindergarten MMR Coverage 88.3% Bainbridge Elementary School MMR Vaccine Efficacy 97% Two lifetime doses

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