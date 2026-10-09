Sony physical game sales remain high despite digital push

Sony’s push toward a digital-only PlayStation ecosystem faces mounting friction as physical media sales remain resilient.

Physical Media Outpaces Digital in Key European Markets

Corporate decisions frequently clash with consumer habits. Last summer, Sony confirmed it would stop manufacturing physical game discs for the PlayStation 5, framing the move as a natural adaptation to shifting market trends. Digital preferences were cited as the primary driver behind the pivot.

Market reality tells a different story. Ampere data published via The Game Business reveals that Marvel’s Wolverine, the high-profile autumn exclusive developed by Insomniac Games and Sony, moved 35% of its launch-window copies on physical discs. The hardware divide grows even sharper when examining regional metrics.

GSD data indicates that 51% of launch sales for the title came from physical boxes across Europe. Regional variance remains stark. In the United Kingdom, two-thirds of buyers chose the digital version. In France, consumer behavior swung completely in the opposite direction, with physical purchases dominating.

The September Sales Breakdown Across Major Titles

Ampere tracked roughly 2.16 million units for Wolverine during September, making it the second best-selling PS5 game of the month behind EA Sports FC 27. Other titles demonstrate a sustained consumer appetite for physical formats.

Silent Hill: Townfall: Exceeded 45% of September sales in physical format for PS5.

Exceeded 45% of September sales in physical format for PS5. The Blood of the Dawnwalker: Reached 36% physical sales share.

Reached 36% physical sales share. Onimusha: Secured 30% of its sales in physical boxes.

These persistent sales figures throw an obstacle into Sony’s timeline. PlayStation plans to phase out physical media compatibility starting in January 2028.

Collector Demand Collides With the 2028 Digital Deadline

Analyst Joost van Dreunen evaluated these persistent disc sales as a clear indicator of deep-seated consumer attachment. “The people have a need to collect,” van Dreunen noted regarding the endurance of physical sales. “That is where physical sales continue to be incredibly relevant to the consumer market.”

Industry stakeholders, players, and creators in regions like Spain heavily criticized the initial announcement to kill off physical media. With European consumers continuing to purchase boxed games in substantial numbers, the hardware strategy faces a widening gap between corporate roadmaps and marketplace demand.