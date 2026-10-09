Luis Enrique Defends Ousmane Dembélé After France Criticism

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has been granted a period of rest by manager Luis Enrique alongside teammate Nuno Mendes, missing the upcoming Ligue 1 fixture against Le Mans on October 10, 2026. While French media critics targeted Dembélé for a subdued international break under Zinédine Zidane, Luis Enrique staunchly defended the 29-year-old attacker, dismissing the widespread criticism.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Rotation Risks: Luis Enrique confirmed that planned rest periods will become a regular occurrence this season, directly impacting fantasy football managers relying on Dembélé for every Ligue 1 fixture.

Luis Enrique confirmed that planned rest periods will become a regular occurrence this season, directly impacting fantasy football managers relying on Dembélé for every Ligue 1 fixture. Depth Chart Adjustments: The absence of Dembélé and Nuno Mendes forces tactical shuffles for the Parc des Princes clash, paving the way for squad rotation ahead of European fixtures.

The absence of Dembélé and Nuno Mendes forces tactical shuffles for the Parc des Princes clash, paving the way for squad rotation ahead of European fixtures. Upcoming Fixture Congestion: Bettors and fantasy players must factor in load management as PSG balances domestic duties with a high-stakes UEFA Champions League trip to Manchester City.

Defending the French International

Following a 262-minute workload across three matches for Les Bleus during a prolonged international window, Ousmane Dembélé faced intense scrutiny from domestic observers. Deployed centrally against Turkey and Italy before shifting to his preferred right-wing role against Belgium, the 71-cap forward failed to register a goal or an assist. French outlets pointed to his lack of decisive output—accentuated by Michael Olise’s dynamic substitute appearance at the Stade France—as evidence of a disappointing international window.

Yet, Luis Enrique offered a starkly contrasting perspective during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Le Mans encounter. “I must say I am not in agreement,” Luis Enrique stated. “For me, he has been brilliant as usual when he plays with the national team. He is a different player. You can comfortably pay your ticket to go and see Ousmane Dembélé in a stadium. He is always there to show himself, always there to shoot, to have connections with his teammates. I think he was very good.”

Managing the Load Ahead of Manchester City

To mitigate fatigue, PSG announced that both Dembélé and Nuno Mendes would sit out the Ligue 1 meeting with Le Mans at the Parc des Princes.

Photo: Le Figaro

The Parisians are set to face Manchester City in the Champions League on October 14, followed by a home clash against FC Barcelona on October 20. This scheduled breather marks Dembélé’s second mid-season pause, following a half-time substitution and subsequent rest against Rennes back in August. Luis Enrique emphasized that such proactive squad management is essential given the rigorous calendar spanning Ligue 1, the Champions League, the Coupe de France, and the Intercontinental Cup.

Player Status for Le Mans Reason Training Resumption Ousmane Dembélé Absent Planned Rest October 10 Nuno Mendes Absent Planned Rest October 11

Navigating Domestic Ground and European Ambitions

The tactical breather arrives as PSG attempts to stabilize its domestic campaign. Sitting sixth in the Ligue 1 standings with eight points from five matches, the capital club has already dropped points via draws against Rennes and Lille, alongside a home defeat to Monaco. While victories over Brest and Marseille provided a temporary spark, Luis Enrique maintains that his squad’s underlying metrics deserve a higher points tally.

Photo: Sports

As Le Figaro noted, the Spanish manager brushed aside suggestions that an early-October fixture represents a defining juncture for the season. Instead, the immediate focus remains on securing three points against Le Mans before shifting total tactical preparation toward the Etihad Stadium clash against Pep Guardiola’s side.

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