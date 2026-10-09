Mike Tierney releases NFL Week 5 parlay picks for favorites and underdogs

As the 2026 NFL season reaches Week 5, analysts are breaking down a 13-game slate featuring high-stakes divisional clashes like Bears vs. Packers and 49ers vs. Seahawks. Mike Tierney has released his curated parlay picks for favorites and underdogs, navigating key injuries across the league.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Backfield Shifts: Miami’s offense faces a severe test following De’Von Achane’s season-ending injury, leaving the unit desperate for points.

Miami’s offense faces a severe test following De’Von Achane’s season-ending injury, leaving the unit desperate for points. Quarterback Shifts: The return of Michael Penix Jr. for Atlanta and Brock Purdy’s MVP-caliber form reshape the NFC offensive landscape.

The return of Michael Penix Jr. for Atlanta and Brock Purdy’s MVP-caliber form reshape the NFC offensive landscape. Possession Metrics: Chicago dominates time of possession at 36 minutes per game, altering game-script projections for bettors.

Analyzing the Favorites Parlay for Week 5

The favorites parlay highlights Cincinnati, Chicago, and Atlanta on the money line. The Bengals face a Miami squad missing running back De’Von Achane for the year, alongside expected absences from receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Cincy yields two touchdowns per outing, but the Dolphins have managed only four offensive touchdowns all season, making them an automatic play-against until their attack shows a pulse.

In the NFC North, the Bears meet the Packers boasting a possession average of 36 minutes per game—amounting to 60% of game clock and leading the league by a four-minute margin. Their ground game averages 196.3 yards per contest, shielding a defense that has stepped up in the absence of quarterback Caleb Williams. Meanwhile, Green Bay sits at the opposite end of the metric with 26 minutes of possession per game and 58 rushing yards.

Rounding out the favorites, the Falcons take on the Ravens. Atlanta rides consecutive one-sided prime-time wins fueled by Bijan Robinson, who racked up over 200 yards from scrimmage in Week 3 and 145 yards with two touchdowns in a Monday fixture. The money line shifted significantly when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was labeled doubtful, while Atlanta welcomes back Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback.

Evaluating the Underdogs Parlay Slate

The underdog ticket features Cleveland, New Orleans, and San Francisco. The Browns enter a matchup against the Jets riding a three-game straight-up win streak while landing on the plus side of the money line. Deshaun Watson has compiled a 72% completion rate, while the Jets’ offense attempts to rebound from one of the sorriest duds in NFL annals.

In New Orleans, the Saints face a Minnesota squad that remains undefeated through four games despite playing two contests without scoring a touchdown and ranking last in yards per play at 4.4. The Vikings face potential adjustments on the left side of the interior offensive line due to injuries to tackle Christian Darrisaw and guard Donovan Jackson, relying heavily on a complex pass rush and field goals.

Finally, the 49ers visit the Seahawks in a classic NFC West rivalry spot. Seattle won two of three games in the series last year, confining the Niners to 22 points in the process. However, quarterback Brock Purdy enters this matchup in MVP form behind an offensive line that has kept him clean, while Seattle deals with mounting injury concerns and defensive struggles across their previous two fixtures.

Matchup Key Offensive Metric Notable Injury Context Bengals vs. Dolphins Dolphins: 4 offensive TDs all season De’Von Achane out for the year (Miami) Bears vs. Packers Bears: 196.3 rushing yards per game Caleb Williams sidelined (Chicago) Falcons vs. Ravens Bijan Robinson: 145+ yards in Week 4 Lamar Jackson listed as doubtful (Baltimore)

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.