Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton announced raising over $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2026, bringing her total campaign funds to nearly $32 million. The fundraising haul includes $6 million raised in September alone, outpacing self-funding rival Vivek Ramaswamy by $3 million during that month and marking the third quarter in a row Acton outraised him.

The Bottom Line

Campaign financial disclosures show Dr. Amy Acton raised $13.2 million in Q3 2026, pushing her total funds to nearly $32 million. The campaign reached over 185,000 unique individual donors across all 88 Ohio counties, with more than 95% of contributions valued at $100 or less. Acton outpaced self-funding candidate Vivek Ramaswamy by over $3 million in September alone, continuing a three-quarter outraising streak.

Third-Quarter Fundraising Totals

The latest financial disclosures released on October 8, 2026, detail a sharp acceleration in campaign capital for the Ohio gubernatorial race. According to the campaign, the third-quarter influx of over $13.2 million brings total funds raised to nearly $32 million since the launch of the race.

Month-over-month data shows September acting as a primary catalyst for the quarter’s total. The campaign brought in $6 million during the final month of Q3 alone. This figure outpaced self-funding Vivek Ramaswamy by more than $3 million for that specific thirty-day window.

Grassroots Donor Metrics Across All 88 Ohio Counties

Campaign infrastructure relied heavily on small-dollar, high-volume contributions distributed across the state. Disclosures indicate the campaign crossed the threshold of 185,000 unique individual supporters. Total donations since the start of the race surpassed 538,000 transactions.

Retail participation remained a focal point of the financial filings. More than 95% of all contributions logged during the reporting period were $100 or less. Furthermore, Ohio residents accounted for over half of all individual donations during the third quarter. This volume tripled the in-state individual donor count registered by Vivek Ramaswamy.

Campaign Metric Dr. Amy Acton Campaign Comparison / Contrast Q3 2026 Fundraising Total Over $13.2 million Outraised Ramaswamy in Q3 (third quarter in a row) Total Campaign Funds to Date Nearly $32 million Accumulated across 538,000 total donations September 2026 Influx $6 million Exceeded Ramaswamy’s September intake by over $3 million Unique Donor Base Over 185,000 individuals Distributed across all 88 Ohio counties Small-Dollar Contribution Share More than 95% Valued at $100 or less per contribution

Campaign Strategy and Advertising Disparities Heading into the Final Stretch

The financial disclosures arrive amid heavy advertising expenditures from opposing camps. Campaign Manager Philip Stein addressed the spending gap in a statement accompanying the financial release.

“This historic fundraising haul makes it clear that Ohioans are ready for change and fired up to elect Dr. Amy Acton,” Stein stated. “Even after being outspent by Ramaswamy and his allies four-to-one on disgusting and false ads, Ohioans know Vivek Ramaswamy is not just out-of-touch, but out for himself. They know Dr. Acton is the only candidate in this race who will fight to lower costs for working families, tackle corruption, and build an Ohio where everyone can get ahead.”

The campaign enters the final stretch of the 2026 election cycle supported by contributors residing in every corner of the Buckeye State. With funding secured from all 88 counties, operations move into the final weeks of voting preparations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.