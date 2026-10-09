Raiders Run Game Faces Efficiency Crisis Ahead of Week 5 Patriots Game

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to face the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, the team’s offensive coaching staff faces a glaring efficiency crisis on the ground. Despite putting up impressive point totals overall, the rushing attack has stalled significantly since a dominant Week 1 performance, leaving running back Ashton Jeanty and his rookie backfield counterpart, Mike Washington Jr., tasked with reigniting the ground game against a formidable New England front.

Restoring Efficiency After a Historic Stifle

The numbers from the recent matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs underline the severity of the regression. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs defense stuffed 10 of the Raiders’ 26 carries for no gain or a loss, resulting in a 38.5% stuff rate—the highest the Raiders have surrendered in a single game since at least 2018.

That performance stands in stark contrast to the opening week of the season. In Week 1, Jeanty nearly carried the offense by rushing for 102 yards and catching two touchdowns. Yet, in the weeks since, the 2025 first-round draft pick has averaged less than four yards per carry.

Offensive coordinator Luke Kubiak addressed the regression directly when speaking to reporters on the team’s preparations. Going back to that first game, just as a whole unit, we played better, Kubiak said, as reported by raiders.com. We were more efficient running the football, and that’s something we got to get back to. So, it’s something that we’re diligent about. We’re practicing, and it’s players and coaches working together.

Backfield Depth and Injury Management

Adding urgency to the offensive adjustments is Jeanty’s lingering ankle injury, originally suffered during training camp. Jeanty was limited in Thursday’s practice, casting a shadow of uncertainty over his workload heading into Sunday’s kickoff in Foxborough.

Should Jeanty be limited or held out, rookie Mike Washington Jr. is positioned to absorb a heavier share of the snaps. Washington has carved out a productive early-season role, accumulating 120 rushing yards on 24 carries alongside the Raiders’ only rushing touchdown of the 2026 campaign.

Despite the injury concerns and shifting snap counts, Jeanty views their partnership as a distinct advantage for the offense. I think we complement each other pretty well, Jeanty said of Washington. Pretty similar just being physical runners, but I think the biggest thing is that the defense doesn’t get a break either way, whoever’s in the game.

Facing a Physical Patriots Front

The challenge does not ease up on the road. New England enters the Week 5 matchup holding the 14th-fewest rushing yards allowed at 416, though they rank 21st in yards allowed per carry at 4.4. The Patriots’ defense features a talented and physical front anchored by Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Christian Elliss, and former Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.