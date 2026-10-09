Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Tech Sell-Off Triggered by OpenAI Revenue Report

U.S. stock futures edged higher on Friday, led by a rebound in technology shares following a sharp session in which a lower-than-expected revenue report from OpenAI triggered a broader market sell-off, CNBC reported. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.8%, S&P 500 futures added 0.4%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 82 points, or 0.2%.

Market Impact and Financial Metrics

Nasdaq-100 futures rebounded by 0.8% following Thursday’s decline, which saw the Nasdaq Composite drop over 1% in its worst single-day performance since mid-August.

OpenAI informed investors that its September annualized revenue reached approximately $50 billion, according to disclosures confirmed by CNBC and Reuters, falling short of earlier projections that had circulated in the market.

Telecom stocks faced downward pressure after SpaceX agreed to buy a nationwide spectrum portfolio, driving shares of AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile lower amid heightened competition concerns.

The OpenAI Revenue Discrepancy and Market Correction

The tech sector downturn on Thursday stemmed from revised financial figures disclosed by OpenAI. CNBC confirmed that the artificial intelligence firm told investors it registered $50 billion in annualized revenue at the end of September. This figure contrasted with a widely cited $68 billion projection from the previous month, which a person familiar with the matter noted included gross revenue generated through commercial partners.

According to reporting from the Financial Times and Reuters, the accounting discrepancy arose from differing methodologies between major AI laboratories.

Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge noted that the recent correction reflects underlying market anxieties regarding sector valuations. “The sell-off reflected extreme positioning imbalances that have further to unwind in our view, which is why the whole AI-linked tech stock complex is unlikely to simply stage a sharp, V-shaped rebound,” Crisafulli wrote in a note cited by CNBC.

Spectrum Acquisition Shakes Telecom Equities

Beyond artificial intelligence, telecommunications and infrastructure equities reacted sharply to corporate dealmaking on Friday. SpaceX climbed 4% following an agreement to acquire up to 14 megahertz of paired spectrum in the 800 MHz band. The transaction places Starlink Mobile on a trajectory to expand as a major wireless carrier competitor in the United States.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

The deal immediately pressured incumbent network operators. Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) declined as investors weighed the capital expenditure and competitive pressures arising from the new spectrum allocation. The State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLK) traded 1% higher during the session.

Index / Asset Session Movement Weekly Trajectory Nasdaq-100 Futures +0.8% Flat to positive S&P 500 Futures +0.4% +0.6% gain projected Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures +0.2% (82 points) Flat Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) +1.0% Recovering from sector dip

Broader Economic Context and Upcoming Earnings

Despite the volatility in technology shares, the broader equity market maintained a resilient posture heading toward the end of the week. The benchmark S&P 500 remained on track for a weekly gain of 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite hovered near flat for the week. Market participants are now shifting their focus toward the upcoming third-quarter earnings season, which historically opens with reports from major U.S. financial institutions.

Photo: Quartz

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