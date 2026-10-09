Mia Thornton Faces Felony Charge for Alleged Furniture Theft

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton faces potential jail time after the Fulton County District Attorney filed a felony theft charge against her, stemming from an October 2025 incident where she and an associate allegedly stole furniture and a television from an Atlanta rental condo, as reported by TMZ.

The Reality Star’s Legal Exposure

The Fulton County District Attorney filed a felony theft by taking charge against Mia Thornton and associate Jared McGriff for allegedly removing items valued between $5,000 and $25,000.

The arrest occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in November 2025, following property management reports that a luxury rental unit on West Marietta Street NW was vacated overnight without notice.

Thornton posted a $2,500 bond after waiving her initial court appearance, while court documents note the missing items totaled approximately $11,022.15 in verified value according to Baller Alert and FOX 5 Atlanta.

Fulton County Charges Over Middle-of-the-Night Move

The legal jeopardy facing the former Bravo personality centers on an overnight departure from a furnished condominium in Atlanta on October 28, 2025. According to court documents outlined by TMZ, Thornton and Jared McGriff cleared out furnishings that were contractually required to remain inside the luxury property on West Marietta Street NW.

Property management discovered the unit empty and notified the condo owner, who lived overseas. FOX 5 Atlanta reported that management supplied investigators with receipts, pre-move photographs, and documentation establishing the total value of the missing property at $11,022.15. The items removed included a television, sectional couch, dining room table, seven dining chairs, accent tables, a floor lamp, patio furniture, and a fireplace remote.

Case Element Detail Charge Filed Felony theft by taking Alleged Incident Date October 28, 2025 Estimated Property Value $11,022.15 Arrest Date and Location November 19, 2025, at Atlanta International Airport Bond Amount $2,500

Airport Arrest and Subsequent Public Response

Atlanta police apprehended Thornton on November 19, 2025, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after Customs and Border Protection officers flagged an active warrant. Body camera footage broadcast by CBS News Atlanta showed Thornton acknowledging her awareness of the outstanding warrant before officers took her into custody without incident.

A Fulton County judge set her bond at $2,500 the following day. Rather than issuing a detailed public statement addressing the specific property allegations, Thornton leaned into social media messaging around her 41st birthday. She posted updates emphasizing personal resilience, writing, “Composure over chaos. Grace over noise. This birthday, I’m choosing alignment, elevation, and elegance — always,” as highlighted by Baller Alert.

Bravo Exit and Transition Preceding the Case

The legal complications arrive as Thornton navigates a distinct professional shift away from reality television. She joined The Real Housewives of Potomac during Season 6 and remained a fixture on the network through Season 9, anchoring storylines around her marriage to Gordon Thornton, subsequent separation, and shifting family dynamics.

In April 2025, she announced her permanent departure from the Bravo franchise to pursue new ventures and personal relocation. That off-screen transition quickly dovetailed with the police investigation initiated in November 2025, moving her public profile from network television drama into the Fulton County court system as prosecutors advance the felony case toward potential trial proceedings.