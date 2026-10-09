María del Carmen Abascal dies after Spain eviction and Protests

María del Carmen Abascal, an 87-year-old Spanish woman evicted from her apartment after living there for more than 70 years, died in a hospital on October 7, 2026. A wheelchair-bound resident, she was forced to leave her home after being unable to pay a 230% rent increase demanded by the investment fund that acquired the property, following three previous eviction attempts.

Here is why that matters on a broader geopolitical scale. Across Europe, skyrocketing property costs and tightening rental markets have transformed housing from a domestic social issue into a continent-wide political fault line. What began as an eviction notice served to an elderly woman in Spain has laid bare the deep fractures between institutional real estate investors and ordinary citizens struggling to secure a basic roof over their heads.

From a Single Eviction to a National Upheaval

The sequence of events leading up to the current crisis in Spain unfolded rapidly over late September and early October 2026. María del Carmen Abascal was forced from her home on September 23, 2026, after being unable to meet the surging monthly rates demanded by the property’s new owners. Her apartment had been acquired by an investment fund planning a 230% increase in rent, capping a series of legal battles that saw Abascal face three eviction attempts.

Abascal was hospitalized for severe exhaustion and anxiety following the eviction. She passed away on October 7, 2026. This is murder!

The public reaction was immediate and fierce. Approximately 70,000 demonstrators—with organizers claiming up to 500,000—took to the streets across 50 Spanish cities on October 3, 2026. By Thursday, October 8, 2026, roughly 20,000 people marched in Madrid to remember Abascal. Activists estimate that approximately 44 people are evicted every day in the country.

Political Gridlock and the Snap Election

The societal pressure surrounding Abascal’s death collided directly with a paralyzed legislature. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist-led coalition government sought emergency decrees to strengthen tenant protections and regulate surging rents. However, the Spanish parliament rejected these measures.

Photo: Media Indonesia

Opposition figures, including legislators from the Popular Party (PP), the Vox party, and the Catalan pro-independence party Junts, united to block the decree drafts.

Faced with legislative paralysis, Sánchez announced a snap general election scheduled for November 29, 2026. While the government claims this is necessary to secure political support for housing reforms, some reports suggest the move aims to pivot public attention away from corruption cases and the handling of the migrant crisis in the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta. Meanwhile, labor unions including UGT and CCOO announced a national general strike for November 11, 2026, to protest housing issues, low wages, and inflation.

The Human Cost and Political Polarization

The death of Abascal has become a focal point of intense debate. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences on social media, writing, A hug also to all of us who feel this loss as our own today. Conversely, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the Popular Party, urged against politicizing the tragedy, noting, No campaign, no political party, no other interest here. In the face of someone’s death, respect is the only thing that matters. Meanwhile, the Vox party faced criticism for making false claims suggesting the woman could have obtained housing had she been an African immigrant.

Photo: TVRI News

Date Key Event Reported Impact September 23, 2026 Eviction of María del Carmen Abascal 87-year-old forced out after more than 70 years; triggers national sympathy and outrage. October 3, 2026 Mass Protests Across Spain Tens of thousands demonstrate in 50 cities over soaring rent costs. October 7, 2026 Death of Abascal Passes away in hospital following exhaustion. November 11, 2026 Scheduled General Strike Unions call nationwide stoppage over housing and wage stagnation. November 29, 2026 Snap General Election Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez advances polls following legislative gridlock.

A Broader European Alarm

The turmoil in Spain is not happening in a vacuum. Spain’s housing market features a severely constrained rental supply, with rental homes accounting for less than 2% of total housing needs compared to an 8% European Union average. Real estate data from Idealista shows average rental rates nearly doubling over the past decade, while property offering prices have jumped significantly.

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This dynamic mirrors broader pressures across the continent. Property prices across the region climbed substantially between 2010 and 2024, with rents rising in that same period. Several countries recorded significant rent surges, while others saw increases reaching 100%. Activists and tenant unions emphasize that Abascal’s struggle symbolizes a continental dilemma where institutional capital and speculation collide with the fundamental right to shelter.

While political leaders debate the appropriate response—ranging from Sánchez’s proposed 10-billion-euro housing fund for loans and construction subsidies to conservative calls for deregulation and new building—the human cost remains front and center for millions of European families facing similar displacement.