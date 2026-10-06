Spain Housing Crisis: Protests in Multiple Cities as PM Calls Snap Election

“It’s a shame; it only proves that it is us, the people, who have to adapt to the political parties, and not the politicians to what the people want, and this can’t go on like that,” said 26-year-old protest participant Nando de Anguulo, capturing the profound public frustration that has boiled over onto Spanish streets following a stalemate over the nation’s housing shortage.

That frustration escalated into violence in Barcelona on Monday night, where masked demonstrators turned on police, setting fire to cars and rubbish bins following a rally that drew tens of thousands of citizens. The violent clashes erupted just one day after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a snap general election for November 29, a political gamble triggered by the rejection of his government’s housing reforms in parliament.

Eviction of Elderly Woman Sparks Housing Crisis

The political crisis driving the current unrest was ignited last month by the attempted eviction of an 87-year-old woman, Maricarmen Abascal, from her central Madrid home after a real estate firm purchased her building. The case galvanized public anger over corporate real estate ownership and soaring rental rates, shifting national attention away from immigration headlines and pushing housing to the top of the agenda, according to reporting by theage.com.au.

Photo: cnbc.com

In response to mounting public pressure, Prime Minister Sánchez’s Socialist-led coalition put forward housing decrees featuring rent caps, restrictions on corporate real estate purchases, regulations on temporary and room-by-room lettings, and a ban on evictions extending until 2030, theguardian.com reported. However, the legislation was struck down in parliament on Friday. Opposition parties—including the conservative People’s Party (PP), the far-right Vox, and the Catalan pro-independence party Junts—voted down the measures, arguing that building, rather than regulating, was the best way to address the crisis.

Following the parliamentary defeat, Sánchez announced on Sunday that he would hold an early general election on November 29. Despite the legislative setback, Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun announced that the government intends to push ahead with implementing the housing decrees temporarily via a reduced standing body of 69 caretaker legislators who retain a slim majority in favor of the measures, theage.com.au reported.

Spain LIVE | Barcelona Housing Crisis Fuels Mass Protest As Clashes Erupt With Police In City Centre

Mass Demonstrations and Clashes Across Spanish Cities

The political paralysis sparked demonstrations across 50 Spanish cities, organized in large part by tenants’ unions demanding government action to curb surging rents. In Madrid, where authorities estimated the turnout at 70,000 people while organizers claimed up to 500,000, protests featured calls for a general strike, cnbc.com reported. Demonstrators highlighted that a one-bedroom flat in the capital often now costs 1,000 euros—roughly half the median monthly salary—pushing residents to the brink.

While rallies in 50 Spanish cities remained peaceful, violence flared in other urban centers. In the southeastern city of Valencia, demonstrators clashed with police, who deployed tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse crowds after roughly 30 protesters entered the landmark City of Arts and Sciences cultural complex before being ousted by authorities, according to cnbc.com and theguardian.com.

Housing protests gather pace in Spain – AP explains

In Madrid, late-night tensions spiked when groups of far-right activists, some performing Nazi salutes, attempted to reach a protester camp in the central Puerta del Sol square. Police intervened, chasing suspects through city streets and making three arrests, cnbc.com and theguardian.com confirmed.

By Monday evening, the epicenter of unrest shifted to Barcelona. An estimated 20,000 people—though organizers claimed 120,000—gathered for a demonstration organized by the city’s tenants union, the Sindicat de Llogateres. While the initial gathering was largely peaceful, trouble erupted near the Passeig de Gracia thoroughfare after many of the peaceful protesters had dispersed. Activists and masked demonstrators confronted police, lit fires in rubbish bins, set cars ablaze, and waved banners for the Workers Party of Marxist Unification (POUM), according to theage.com.au.

Political Stakes Ahead of the November Vote

The unfolding crisis has reshaped voter preferences as Spain heads toward the November 29 ballot. Prime Minister Sánchez, who has ruled since 2018, enters the campaign lagging behind the opposition People’s Party and its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Recent opinion polls place the People’s Party at approximately 33 percent support, compared to roughly 26 percent for Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers Party, theage.com.au noted.

Feijóo has positioned housing as a priority of the PP’s platform, pledging an alternative strategy centered on building 250,000 new homes annually to help create 600,000 jobs. “If Spaniards give me their trust, my priority, my success, will be housing policy,” Feijóo declared on Sunday.

Meanwhile, tenant organizers and grassroots activists have signaled that street-level mobilization will continue to pressure political parties. As Valeria Racu, a spokesperson for the Tenants’ Union, stated: “What we are feeling in the streets is a new energy that we haven’t seen in a long time, an energy that is showing that eight days of people power can achieve more than eight years of progressive government.”