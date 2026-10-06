Supporters Proclaim Elizabeth Holmes Innocent at New Documentary Screening

Supporters of imprisoned Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes attended a New York Film Festival screening of the documentary You Can See Everything on Wednesday, September 30, distributing flyers and parking a “Free Elizabeth Holmes” car outside to proclaim her innocence, as reported by Variety.

Just Blood Advocates for Elizabeth Holmes Release

Demonstrators from a group called Just Blood organized outside the New York Film Festival screening of You Can See Everything on September 30 to advocate for Elizabeth Holmes’ release.

Ryan Elhosseiny, founder of Just Blood, claims to have rebuilt Theranos’ blood-testing technology using trial exhibits and company patents.

Holmes is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, with a scheduled transfer to a Dell Valle halfway house in August 2027.

The Protest at the New York Film Festival

The demonstration centered on the premiere of the upcoming documentary directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Activists operating under the banner of Just Blood parked a specialized vehicle near the venue. They handed out flyers to attendees and erected billboards advocating for the disgraced tech executive.

Ryan Elhosseiny, who heads Just Blood and describes himself as a self-taught biochemist, spoke with reporters at the event. “Turns out, everything that Elizabeth Holmes said is true,” Elhosseiny told Variety. He further stated, “This is one of the most incredible technologies I’ve ever seen. This is airtight. Elizabeth Holmes is innocent and needs to be free.”

‘Free Elizabeth Holmes’ Group Defends Convicted Theranos Founder at ‘You Can See Everythin #shorts

Claims of Rebuilt Technology and Legal Petitions

Elhosseiny asserted that he successfully reconstructed Theranos’ failed finger-prick blood-testing apparatus. His methodology reportedly relied on public exhibits from Holmes’ 2021 criminal trial and the shuttered company’s patent filings. Variety noted that Just Blood launched a Change.org petition demanding federal intervention, which gathered 364 signatures by publication time.

“We are asking the appropriate federal authorities to look at this complete technical evidence and reconsider what it means for the convictions of Elizabeth Holmes,” Elhosseiny wrote in the petition text. The group’s stated mission aims to exonerate Holmes and secure her freedom if the organization can demonstrate that the disputed technology functions.

Individual Role / Affiliation Legal Status Elizabeth Holmes Founder, Theranos Serving 11 years at FPC Bryan; transfer to Dell Valle halfway house set for August 2027 Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani Business Partner, Theranos Serving nearly 13 years in federal prison; ordered to pay restitution Ryan Elhosseiny Founder, Just Blood Activist advocating for Holmes’ exoneration

Documentary Captures Holmes Before Federal Custody

The catalyst for the protest, the nearly three-hour documentary You Can See Everything, grants filmmakers Fielder (age 43) and Oppenheim (age 30) intimate access to Holmes and her husband, Billy Evans. The footage captures the weeks leading up to her surrender to federal custody on May 30, 2023. Elhosseiny admitted he had not yet viewed the documentary itself, though he remarked, “I’ve heard that it’s magnificent,” according to Variety.

Holmes was convicted in 2022 of four federal counts of fraud and conspiracy for misleading investors and the public about Theranos devices, which prosecutors argued endangered patient health. Sentenced to 11 years, she resides at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. Her imprisonment placed her alongside high-profile inmates, including reality television figure Jen Shah—who was released in December 2025—and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence.

Holmes Faces Criticism for Social Media Post

It was previously reported that Holmes’ sentence has been reduced, setting her transfer to a Texas halfway house for August 2027. Outside of prison updates, Holmes drew public attention via an online statement posted to X regarding her family. “I don’t get angry often. Tonight, I am,” Holmes wrote in a now-deleted post cited by Variety. “People put my child’s health and safety at risk. They knowingly and consciously chose this path.”

The remarks drew immediate criticism from social media users who noted the irony of her phrasing given her corporate history. “Erm. The company you founded and the lies you told also – I believe – put countless people’s health and safety at risk,” an X user responded, as documented by Variety.