Anthropic Adds Opt-In Voice Data Training for Claude Users

Anthropic has begun prompting users of its Claude AI assistant to voluntarily share their audio recordings and voice chat data for model training via a new opt-in setting. The feature appears during voice interactions and operates independently from existing text and code training permissions.

Granular Privacy Controls for Voice Data

When users engage with Claude’s voice capabilities, a prompt appears asking directly: “Allow us to use your voice data to improve our AI models.” The prompt notes that audio recordings and voice chat data help refine how the models understand and respond to spoken input. Users can select either “Allow” or “Not now.”

The interface keeps the feature disabled by default. Within the Privacy settings menu, the control is listed under the label “Allow us to use your voice data.” Anthropic states that users can switch this option off at any time and permanently delete previously stored voice recordings through the settings interface.

Photo: bleepingcomputer.com

Reporting from macobserver.com emphasizes that this audio collection mechanism is entirely voluntary. The interface does not automatically enroll users, requiring explicit consent before any audio is retained for training pipelines.

Separation from Text and Code Training Toggles

A notable architectural distinction in this rollout is how voice data is isolated from other user inputs. Existing options that permit Anthropic to use regular text chats and Claude Code sessions for model training operate on completely separate switches.

This separation creates distinct configuration possibilities for end users. Conversely, users can share text logs while leaving audio recordings out of the training loop.

Neither the initial prompt nor the privacy menu description specifies the exact retention period for approved voice recordings, nor has Anthropic clarified whether the prompt is rolling out universally or to a targeted subset of accounts.

Steps to Manage Claude Voice Sharing Preferences

Users wishing to verify or modify their current configuration can access the toggle through a few interface menus:

Open the Claude application or web interface and go to Settings.

Select the Privacy tab.

Locate the toggle labeled “Allow us to use your voice data.”

Leave the switch off to exclude voice data from training, or toggle it on to share audio from approved sessions.

Review the separate training toggle for text chats and Claude Code sessions, as changing the voice setting has no impact on those permissions.

As ghacks.net notes, users who click “Allow” by mistake can immediately reverse the decision using the same interface switch and purge their recorded audio data from the system.