CBS Sports Week 5 Power Rankings: Chargers and Texans Plunge to 0-4

The Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans have endured disastrous 0-4 starts to the 2026 NFL season, plummeting to the bottom of CBS Sports’ Week 5 Power Rankings. Both franchises entered the year with high playoff expectations before unraveling through four weeks of disappointing performances across offense and defense.
The 0-4 Spiral for Los Angeles and Houston
According to cbssports.com, the Chargers and Texans sit at No. 27 and No. 26 respectively in the latest Power Rankings following a brutal opening month. Pre-season projections pegged Houston as a trendy AFC Super Bowl contender, while analysts expected a revitalized Los Angeles offense under a new coordinator. Instead, both teams are mired in an 0-4 hole that threatens to derail their campaigns before October concludes.
The offensive disconnect in Los Angeles remains a glaring primary concern. cbssports.com noted that Justin Herbert still lacks a playoff victory and currently looks uncomfortable within the scheme, compounding the roster’s limited pass-catching depth. Meanwhile, the Texans surrendered 34 points in a Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, exposing a defense that failed to live up to lofty statistical comparisons to the 1985 Chicago Bears.
49ers Hold Top Spot as Browns Climb Rankings
While the AFC cellar-dwellers search for answers, other franchises are making massive upward surges through the first month of competition. foxsports.com reported that several early-season miscalculations forced a wider league-wide course correction, pushing unexpected contenders higher into the hierarchy.
|Team
|Record
|Week 5 Rank
|Key Trend
|San Francisco 49ers
|4-0
|1
|Defensive clutch play anchoring the top spot.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4-0
|2
|Dealing with mounting receiver injuries.
|Cleveland Browns
|3-1
|16
|Climbed nine spots to tie for division lead.
|Houston Texans
|0-4
|26
|Struggling defense weighs down high expectations.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|0-4
|27
|Herbert and offense failing to find rhythm.
Chargers Face Brutal Stretch While Texans Schedule Softens
The road ahead offers little respite for the league’s winless tier. cbssports.com outlined a brutal upcoming stretch for the Chargers featuring matchups against formidable conference opponents, leaving an ominous path toward an 0-8 record that includes an upcoming head-to-head meeting with Houston. Conversely, the Texans’ schedule softens slightly, offering a more plausible avenue to claw back into wild-card contention despite trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars by three games in the AFC South.
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