CBS Sports Week 5 Power Rankings: Chargers and Texans Plunge to 0-4

The Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans have endured disastrous 0-4 starts to the 2026 NFL season, plummeting to the bottom of CBS Sports’ Week 5 Power Rankings. Both franchises entered the year with high playoff expectations before unraveling through four weeks of disappointing performances across offense and defense.

The 0-4 Spiral for Los Angeles and Houston

According to cbssports.com, the Chargers and Texans sit at No. 27 and No. 26 respectively in the latest Power Rankings following a brutal opening month. Pre-season projections pegged Houston as a trendy AFC Super Bowl contender, while analysts expected a revitalized Los Angeles offense under a new coordinator. Instead, both teams are mired in an 0-4 hole that threatens to derail their campaigns before October concludes.

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings | Birds Up & Lions Down!

The offensive disconnect in Los Angeles remains a glaring primary concern. cbssports.com noted that Justin Herbert still lacks a playoff victory and currently looks uncomfortable within the scheme, compounding the roster’s limited pass-catching depth. Meanwhile, the Texans surrendered 34 points in a Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, exposing a defense that failed to live up to lofty statistical comparisons to the 1985 Chicago Bears.

49ers Hold Top Spot as Browns Climb Rankings

While the AFC cellar-dwellers search for answers, other franchises are making massive upward surges through the first month of competition. foxsports.com reported that several early-season miscalculations forced a wider league-wide course correction, pushing unexpected contenders higher into the hierarchy.

Photo: foxsports.com

Team Record Week 5 Rank Key Trend San Francisco 49ers 4-0 1 Defensive clutch play anchoring the top spot. Kansas City Chiefs 4-0 2 Dealing with mounting receiver injuries. Cleveland Browns 3-1 16 Climbed nine spots to tie for division lead. Houston Texans 0-4 26 Struggling defense weighs down high expectations. Los Angeles Chargers 0-4 27 Herbert and offense failing to find rhythm.

Chargers Face Brutal Stretch While Texans Schedule Softens

The road ahead offers little respite for the league’s winless tier. cbssports.com outlined a brutal upcoming stretch for the Chargers featuring matchups against formidable conference opponents, leaving an ominous path toward an 0-8 record that includes an upcoming head-to-head meeting with Houston. Conversely, the Texans’ schedule softens slightly, offering a more plausible avenue to claw back into wild-card contention despite trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars by three games in the AFC South.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.