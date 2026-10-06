$5,000 Bet Between Lil Duval and Ochocinco Benefits Raines High School

Comedian and Jacksonville native Lil Duval is directing $5,000 in winnings from a football wager with former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson to William Raines High School for new football equipment, News4JAX reported.

Jaguars Victory Wins Equipment for Raines High School

The Wager: Lil Duval and Chad Johnson placed a $5,000 bet on the Sunday game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lil Duval and Chad Johnson placed a $5,000 bet on the Sunday game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Outcome: The Jaguars defeated the Bengals 22-17, securing the victory and the funds for Duval’s designated charity.

The Jaguars defeated the Bengals 22-17, securing the victory and the funds for Duval’s designated charity. Community Impact: The proceeds will directly fund athletic equipment for Raines High School, adding to Duval’s history of financial support for his alma mater.

The Escalation of the $5,000 Gridiron Wager

The financial exchange began as a modest $2,000 bet between the two friends before social media taunting drove the stakes higher. Chad Johnson upped the commitment on X, stating, “Make it $5,000 since you think y’all going to win the game. That’s how much I believe,” as the Bengals receiver predicted a 32-17 Cincinnati victory.

Instead, the Jaguars outperformed expectations on the field, posting a 22-17 win in Cincinnati. Following the final whistle, Lil Duval celebrated the outcome by posting a video alongside local comedian Nod Ross. Johnson acknowledged the loss publicly, writing, “Salute to all the Jaguars fans, I love y’all, but I had to root for my team.” Johnson subsequently transferred the funds to Duval.

Directing Capital to William Raines High School

Rather than retaining the winnings, Lil Duval announced plans to channel the capital back into his local community. “We good. He sent me the money, and this is what I’m gonna do with the money,” Duval stated regarding the payout. “I’m gonna take the money, and I’m going to take it to Raines High School and pay for some football equipment for them.”

This contribution builds on a prior financial commitment Duval made to the institution. In December 2024, the comedian stepped in to cover the remaining deficit for the school’s band to secure travel funding for the Florida 3A state championship football game in Miami.

Metric / Detail Data Point Initial Wager Amount $2,000 Final Wager Stakes $5,000 Game Final Score Jaguars 22, Bengals 17 Recipient Organization William Raines High School Football

Public Fallout and Reaction From Cincinnati

The financial loss carried visible theatrical consequences for Johnson. On Sunday following the defeat, Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s YouTube program, “Nightcap,” wearing a hospital gown and surgical bonnet while brandishing a medical thermometer.

“I got a fever,” Johnson remarked on the broadcast, checking the device after asserting he had been hospitalized.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.