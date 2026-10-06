Global Brain invests in mobility startup Essen for a second time

Mobility startup Essen has secured an additional investment from Global Brain through its TAKANAWA GATEWAY Global Co-Benefits Fund, expanding the firm’s financial backing to turn everyday commercial vehicles into active data networks, Dealroom reported earlier this week.

Global Brain led the early-stage funding round via the roughly US$76.9 million fund. This injection marks Global Brain’s second investment in Essen, following an initial backing in May 2024.

Scaling Mobility Data Networks Across Japan

Founded in 2021 and based in Kawasaki, Essen operates a mobility data platform that aggregates movement records from taxis, delivery trucks, and other commercial vehicles. The company processes this information for advertising measurement, marketing insights, pedestrian flow analysis, and municipal infrastructure surveys. Essen is actively scaling two distinct live use cases. Advertising vehicles fitted with rooftop signage have begun operating in Gunma and Fukuoka prefectures. Simultaneously, the startup is testing in-vehicle infrared sensors and artificial intelligence to spot water pipe leaks through pilot programs running with multiple local governments.

The company previously secured a finalist spot in the TAKANAWA PITCH at GATEWAY Tech TAKANAWA 2025. Following that milestone, Essen ran proof-of-concept projects at TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY, assessing pedestrian flow, visitor attributes, and mobility ad effectiveness.

Global Brain and TAKANAWA Fund Back Essen Expansion

Essen intends to combine signage-based information and data collection into a single, unified mobility network using the newly acquired capital. Global Brain cited the team’s ability to rapidly drive projects from development through implementation as the primary driver for backing the venture a second time. The TAKANAWA Fund’s limited partners include the East Japan Railway Company, granting Essen direct access to valuable corporate assets and regional networks to support its ongoing expansion.

Venture Attribute Details Founding Year 2021 Headquarters Kawasaki, Japan Fund Vehicle TAKANAWA GATEWAY Global Co-Benefits Fund (approx. US$76.9M) Key Partners East Japan Railway Company

The fresh capital deployment highlights a commercial push to extract utility from vehicles already on public roads. By using routine transit for both targeted advertising reach and civic infrastructure monitoring, the Kawasaki-based startup aims to bridge the gap between commercial logistics and municipal data collection.