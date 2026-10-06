Las Vegas Raiders suffer narrow 30-27 loss to Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders arrived at Week 4 carrying an unblemished 3-0 record, yet operating beneath a cloud of lingering skepticism regarding the true caliber of their early-season opponents. Facing the Kansas City Chiefs, Klint Kubiak’s squad absorbed a narrow 30-27 defeat, dropping to 3-1. It was reported that while the narrow loss confirmed the team is far from a phony, it exposed critical vulnerabilities along the ground game and exposed a late-game defensive regression that ultimately tipped the scales in Kansas City’s favor.

Ground Game Stumbles as Jeanty and Washington Search for Traction

Offensive consistency on the ground remains an elusive target for Las Vegas. The rushing attack struggled for the majority of the afternoon, accumulating a meager 72 total yards. Running back Ashton Jeanty labored through lingering ankle issues to record 58 yards on 19 carries, supplementing his output with 68 yards on six receptions. Rookie Mike Washington chipped in 18 yards on nine carries. Head coach Klint Kubiak acknowledged postgame that resolving the ground game’s inefficiencies is an absolute necessity moving forward.

Conversely, the Chiefs unveiled Kenneth Walker in a Kansas City uniform to devastating effect. Walker carved up the Raiders’ defense for 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. His back-breaking 76-yard dash on the final play of the third quarter shifted momentum and helped the Chiefs start 4-0.

Chiefs hang on in Vegas, remain undefeated as Raiders suffer first loss

Cousins Carries the Passing Game Despite Heavy Pressure

Quarterback Kirk Cousins faced relentless pressure throughout the game as the Chiefs deployed a pass rush that, while failing to record a sack, hit the veteran signal-caller with regularity. The 38-year-old quarterback absorbed the blows, completing passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns to bring his season total to 11. Cousins’ performance kept the Raiders within striking distance, absolving him of any blame in the final outcome.

With traditional wide receiver production stalling and injuries mounting—Jalen Nailor suffered a concussion, joining Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton on the injured reserve—the passing attack leaned heavily on the tight end room. Brock Bowers, playing through an illness, teamed with Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas to haul in 16 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas’s score in the first half marked his first trip to the end zone in six years, capping off a sharp play-call by Kubiak.

Las Vegas Raiders Winners & Losers After NFL Week 4 Loss vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs Erase Raiders Lead in Fourth Quarter

Entering Week 4, the Raiders boasted the NFL lead with nine takeaways and a flawless 22-0 scoring margin in fourth quarters through three weeks. Neither trend held against Kansas City. The defense failed to force a single turnover while committing two crucial giveaways of their own in the final period. The Chiefs capitalized immediately in the fourth quarter, outscoring Las Vegas 20-14 down the stretch to erase any hopes of a second late double-digit comeback.

Aggression also defined Kubiak’s play-calling early in the second half. After converting a 41-yard field goal from free-agent kicker Matt Gay—who extended his perfect season to 10-for-10—a Chiefs penalty prompted Kubiak to pass up a routine kick in favor of a fourth-and-two attempt at the Kansas City 18-yard line. The play failed, forfeiting points in a game decided by a mere three points, though Kubiak stated he harbored no regrets about the gamble against Patrick Mahomes.

Las Vegas Raiders look to improve, move forward after first loss of season to Chiefs