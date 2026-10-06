Jannik Sinner Out Until 2027 Due to Knee Injury

World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner has officially concluded his 2026 season to undergo conservative treatment for a persistent right knee tendinopathy, opting out of the remaining tournaments including the ATP Finals in Turin. The news was announced on October 6, 2026, from Rome.

The decision brings an abrupt close to a year that saw the Italian athlete claim the Wimbledon title on July 12, where he defeated Sasha Zverev in four sets to defend the English slam title for the second time. Alongside his medical staff, Sinner chose to bypass the final months of the competitive calendar to protect his long-term career prospects rather than risk chronic injury through high-intensity play. La stagione è ufficialmente conclusa con il mio staff abbiamo deciso che il mio ginocchio ha bisogno di un ulteriore trattamento Devo pensare alla mia carriera a lungo termine e tornare al 100% Ciao a tutti, volevo darvi un aggiornamento Io insieme ai dottori abbiamo deciso che ho bisogno di cure al ginocchio e questo vuole dire che la stagione 2026 è definitivamente finita Il finale delle ultime stagioni, specialmente a Torino, mi ha regalato bellissime emozioni e sentimenti quest’anno andrà diversamente, visto che devo pensare alla mia carriera a lungo termine Farò tutto il possibile per tornare al 100% Vi ringrazio per il supporto e speriamo di rivederci presto in campo Abbiamo deciso che il mio ginocchio ha bisogno di terapie questo significa che il mio 2026 è ufficialmente finito Ciao a tutti, vorrei darvi un piccolo aggiornamento Insieme ai medici abbiamo deciso che ho bisogno di un ciclo di cure per il mio ginocchio, il che significa che la stagione 2026 è ufficialmente conclusa Al momento devo pensare anche alla mia carriera a lungo termine. Quindi farò tutto il possibile per tornare al 100%. Vi ringrazio già in anticipo per il vostro supporto e spero di rivedervi molto, molto presto di nuovo in campo stated the 25-year-old athlete in a video posted on his Instagram profile and social media, explaining the situation directly to fans. Sinner also noted that he views his body as un capitale su cui investire .

Photo: ilsole24ore.com

The Anatomy of Sinner’s Knee Injury and Conservative Management

The right knee issue stems from an extra-articular tendinous inflammation—specifically categorized as a tendinopathy—that has kept the athlete sidelined since his four-set victory over Sascha Zverev at Wimbledon. Medical specialists consulted by the 25-year-old athlete uniformly advised against immediate surgical intervention, ruling out an operation for now to prevent the pain from becoming chronic. Instead, the clinical consensus favors conservative therapy.

Tendinopathies present unique rehabilitation challenges, and the exact nature of the problem has complicated the recovery timeline, marked by an initial warning sign when he withdrew from the US Open. The affected tendon must not be subjected to excessive mechanical load, yet complete immobilization can compromise tissue elasticity and joint mobility. The medical team’s strategy involves striking a precise physiological balance to encourage tissue healing before physical preparation for the 2027 season begins.

ATP 2026 – Jannik Sinner Announces End of 2026 Season After Knee Injury

Parameter Clinical Detail Condition Right knee tendinopathy (extra-articular tendon inflammation) Last Competitive Match Wimbledon Final vs. Sascha Zverev (July 12, 2026) Selected Treatment Pathway Conservative therapy (non-surgical rehabilitation and rest) Impact on Schedule Withdrawal from Six Kings Slam, Vienna, Paris, Davis Cup, and ATP Finals (Turin)

Sinner Likely Loses Top Ranking to Zverev

The premature end to the season carries significant consequences for the ATP rankings. With more than 3,000 points to defend—including titles from Vienna, Paris, and the ATP Finals—Sinner is virtually certain to lose the top spot in the world rankings. Competitor Sascha Zverev stands to overtake the Italian early in the upcoming tournaments, given Zverev’s lower defensive point obligations for the autumn swing, with the overtake potentially occurring automatically at the Vienna ATP 500 if the German confirms last year’s final appearance against Sinner, while Zverev only has around 900 points to defend due to a quiet end to his previous season.

Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP), emphasized that competitive standings remain secondary to biological health. La tutela dell’integrità fisica di Jannik viene prima di qualsiasi risultato e di qualsiasi impegno agonistico Binaghi stated. E’ una priorità assoluta, che deve guidare ogni scelta In questo momento la cosa più importante è che possa recuperare pienamente e affrontare con serenità il percorso che lo attende Lo aspettiamo a braccia aperte, con la stima e l’affetto di sempre, e con la certezza che tornerà in campo quando sarà nelle condizioni migliori per farlo. La Federazione sarà al suo fianco, come sempre La Federazione sarà sempre al fianco di Sinner Binaghi added.

Heavy Training Exacerbates Tendon Strain

Conservative rehabilitation protocols prohibit heavy training regimens that exacerbate tendon strain, mandating rest as the tendon is incompatible with high-intensity workouts.

Future Outlook Toward 2027

While surgical options remain strictly secondary if conservative measures fail to resolve the underlying pain, the immediate priority rests entirely on recovery and structured rehabilitation. Sinner aims to resume competitive play at the start of the 2027 season, ensuring he will not return before 2027 and eliminating any hope of seeing him play in Italy at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin or the Davis Cup. Whether the conservative therapy timeline will allow for an uninterrupted return to the tour remains dependent on the biological response of the tendon over the coming months.