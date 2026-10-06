JGB Yield Rises on Debt Concerns Despite High Coupon, asia.nikkei.com reports

The benchmark Japanese government bond yield rose on Tuesday as global debt concerns drove borrowing costs higher, even as the coupon rate on new 10-year Japanese Government Bonds topped 3% for the first time in three decades, asia.nikkei.com reported.

Japanese Government Bond Yields Climb Amid Inflation Risks

The benchmark Japanese government bond yield climbed on Tuesday despite the 10-year coupon rate exceeding 3% for the first time in 30 years.

Investors remain uneasy over persistent inflation risks linked to the protracted conflict in the Middle East.

Broad concerns regarding Japan’s long-term fiscal trajectory continue to push yields higher across domestic and global debt markets.

Yields Rise Despite Record Coupon Rates

The latest 10-year Japanese government bond auction went smoothly. Yet, the benchmark yield climbed during Tuesday’s trading session. This upward pressure on yields persists despite the coupon rate on newly issued 10-year Japanese government bonds crossing the 3% threshold for the first time in 30 years.

Global debt concerns are actively pulling yields higher across multiple sovereign markets.

Inflation Pressures and Fiscal Anxiety

Underpinning the market unease is persistent anxiety regarding inflation.

At the same time, market participants remain focused on the trajectory of public finances in Japan. High levels of government debt amplify fiscal concerns.

Metric Previous Era Current Market Status 10-Year JGB Coupon Below 3% Exceeds 3% (First time in 30 years) Primary Market Reception Smooth auction results Key Market Pressures Inflation and global fiscal concerns

Global Spillovers and Market Trajectory

The upward movement in Japanese yields mirrors broader global debt dynamics.

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