Riots Erupt in Barcelona Following Housing Crisis Protest

Demonstrations over the housing crisis in Barcelona turned violent late Monday evening, resulting in burned garbage containers, a damaged vehicle, and clashes with security forces. The protest, which began peacefully, ended with masked participants throwing bottles, stones, and firecrackers at police officers.

The unrest highlights a deepening nationwide housing dispute in Spain that has already triggered a wave of tent encampments and prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to announce snap parliamentary elections for November 29. As renters unions and city officials clash over crowd estimates, the demonstrations show widespread public anger over rising housing costs and tenant protections.

Clashes Erupt on the Final Stretch

The demonstration in Barcelona started out orderly, but tension escalated near the conclusion of the event late Monday. According to EFE, police detained several aggressive individuals as participants with mostly covered faces began setting fire to trash containers. The resulting fires and chaos damaged a parked car, while security forces faced volleys of bottles, stones, and firecrackers.

WATCH: Clashes Erupt in Barcelona as Housing Crisis Protest Turns Violent | RA1B

Several fire crews deployed to the scene to extinguish the blazes. Meanwhile, the scale of the protest drew sharply contrasting figures from organizers and authorities. Tenant unions estimated the turnout at approximately 120,000 people, whereas city officials placed the figure closer to 20,000.

Just dozens of meters away from the friction point, a separate form of protest remained active. Demonstrators maintained an encampment made up of dozens of tents in the central area of Catalonia Square.

Tent Encampments Spread Across Multiple Spanish Cities

The Barcelona encampment is part of a broader wave of protests spanning multiple Spanish cities. A tent city featuring hundreds of shelters has grown on Madrid’s central Puerta del Sol plaza, with similar setups emerging in Valencia, Seville, and Bilbao.

Originally, the Barcelona protest was scheduled for Saturday to coincide with demonstrations planned across more than 50 Spanish cities. However, organizers postponed the local march to Monday due to heavy rain warnings.

The unrest unfolded on the exact day Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced early parliamentary elections following a legislative defeat last week in the Congress of Deputies. The chamber rejected two government proposals aimed at increasing tenant protections and restricting the acquisition of residential properties by investment funds. Opposition parties Partido Popular and Vox, alongside the pro-independence Catalan party Junts—which previously backed the minority socialist government—voted against the measures.

Elderly Woman's Eviction Sparks Nationwide Protests and Strike

Housing policy took center stage in Spanish public debate on September 23 following the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from her Madrid apartment, where she had lived for 70 years. That eviction sparked intense demonstrations that quickly spread nationwide.

In response to the mounting crisis, Spain’s two largest trade union federations, representing more than 2 million members, announced plans for a 24-hour general strike in November. Their demands center on securing fair wages and the fundamental right to housing.