Almarai Approves New Corporate Strategy and Dividend Policy Through 2030

Saudi dairy giant Almarai has formally charted its medium-term financial and operational direction, announcing both a multi-year dividend policy running through 2030 and a comprehensive corporate strategy extending to 2031 according to Alarabiya. The decisions, approved by the company’s board of directors, are designed to give shareholders clearer visibility into capital allocation priorities while balancing investor returns against the company’s funding needs and disciplined debt management.

Almarai Targets 40% to 60% Profit Payouts

Under the newly adopted framework covering the financial years from 2026 through 2030, Almarai aims to distribute cash dividends ranging between 40% and 60% of its annual net profit. The company stated that this specific payout corridor is intended to strike a balance between shareholder remuneration, ongoing corporate financing requirements, and disciplined management of financial leverage.

The framework targets a gradual increase in cash distributions that stays aligned with sustained profitability and steady cash flows. The formal implementation of this policy begins in 2027, applying directly to the cash dividend payouts associated with the financial year that ended on December 31, 2026. Actual annual payouts will remain subject to the company's ongoing financial performance, cash flow clarity, investment demands, debt levels, and prevailing operational conditions, alongside mandatory board recommendations, General Assembly approvals, and relevant regulatory requirements.

Photo: Alarabiya

Corporate Strategy Focuses on Value and Operational Efficiency

Running concurrently with the dividend framework, the board approved a broader corporate strategy spanning 2026 to 2031 according to Argaam . This roadmap shifts the organization into a fresh phase centered on extracting value from existing investments through disciplined execution and structured capital allocation. The strategic plan is anchored by four clear operational priorities:

Enhancing overall business agility and food supply chain resilience.

Raising operational efficiency via productivity improvements.

Strengthening profitability through disciplined growth.

Maximizing cash flow generation to support sustainable shareholder value.

To deliver on these pillars, Almarai plans to accelerate growth in its core business operations, pursue selective expansion into promising food categories, and speed up the development of high-potential channels such as e-commerce and food services. The company also intends to reinforce its standing in priority markets while selectively hunting down new commercial opportunities. Management noted that the strategy uses Almarai's established market leadership, trusted brands, and operational capabilities to advance national objectives including food security and economic diversification.

Photo: argaam.com

Net Profit Dips Slightly in First Nine Months

The strategic announcements arrive against a backdrop of stable financial performance. Almarai reported a slight dip in net profit for the first nine months of the year, bringing earnings to 1,985.7 million Riyals compared to 1,991.3 million Riyals during the corresponding period in 2025. For the preceding 2025 financial year, the company distributed cash dividends amounting to 11.5% of its capital, equal to 1.15 Riyals per share.

Both the new dividend policy and the multi-year strategy were noted by the company as having no immediate material financial impact at this stage. While management has outlined clear payout parameters and operational priorities through the end of the decade, shifting macroeconomic conditions or unforeseen capital expenditure demands might influence future board recommendations when the General Assembly evaluates yearly cash distribution proposals under the 2027 rollout.