Škoda to Showcase Full Electric Lineup Featuring New Epiq and Peaq at Autoshow Nitra

Škoda Auto Slovensko is debuting its complete electric vehicle lineup—anchored by the new Epiq crossover and Peaq SUV—at the Autoshow Nitra exhibition from October 8 to 11, 2026, at the Agrokomplex grounds, offering public test drives and simultaneous purchase incentives.

Škoda Offers Electric Cars and Buyer Incentives

Electric Expansion: The brand is showcasing a four-car electric lineup consisting of the Epiq, Elroq, Enyaq, and Peaq.

The brand is showcasing a four-car electric lineup consisting of the Epiq, Elroq, Enyaq, and Peaq. Commercial Incentives: Running alongside the exhibition, the “Ponuka roka” campaign and a limited autoshow bonus provide up to 7,500 euros in price reductions plus complimentary registration, fuel or charging, and a one-year highway vignette.

Running alongside the exhibition, the “Ponuka roka” campaign and a limited autoshow bonus provide up to 7,500 euros in price reductions plus complimentary registration, fuel or charging, and a one-year highway vignette. Experiential Additions: Attendees can test-drive both electric and internal-combustion models on outdoor tracks and view the new EVs via Meta Quest 3 virtual reality headsets.

Nitra Exhibition Showcase Features Four Electric Models Alongside Combustion Vehicles

When the gates of the Agrokomplex exhibition center open in Nitra, the Škoda Auto exhibition will display four distinct electric vehicles side by side, alongside traditional internal-combustion models. The display spans from compact urban transport to a large seven-seat family vehicle. The primary focus centers on two additions to the portfolio: the compact Škoda Epiq and the large Škoda Peaq.

Flanking these two models are the Elroq and the Enyaq, establishing a complete electric quartet on the exhibition floor. Michal Pres, marketing and product director at Škoda Auto Slovensko, stated that while the Epiq serves as the focal point of the booth, presenting all four vehicles together doubles the brand’s electric offerings for customers comparing sizes and categories.

Photo: Škoda Storyboard

Specifications of the Epiq and Peaq Portfolios

Positioned at opposite ends of the manufacturer’s size and pricing spectrum, the new models target different consumer segments. The Epiq expands the electric lineup from the entry-level side. The Epiq powertrain selection includes the Epiq 35 with a 38.5 kWh battery and an 85 kW motor, the Epiq 40 featuring the same 38.5 kWh capacity and a 99 kW motor, and the Epiq 55 equipped with a 55 kWh accumulator and a 155 kW electric motor.

Conversely, the Škoda Peaq enters the market as the brand’s new flagship SUV. The vehicle measures 4.87 meters in length with a 2.965-meter wheelbase and is offered in five-seat and seven-seat configurations. In its five-seat layout, the luggage compartment provides 935 liters of volume, supplemented by 37 liters under the front hood, while the seven-seat variant retains 299 liters behind the third row. The Peaq powertrain lineup: the Peaq 60 uses a 59 kWh usable capacity battery, rear-wheel drive, 150 kW of power, and delivers a reported range exceeding 450 kilometers with a 10% to 80% charge time of 27 minutes under specific conditions. The Peaq 90 utilizes an 86 kWh battery, rear-wheel drive, and 210 kW of power to achieve a range exceeding 640 kilometers, while the all-wheel-drive Peaq 90x delivers 220 kW with a range exceeding 610 kilometers. Both larger battery variants achieve a 10% to 80% charge in 28 minutes, support V2L bidirectional charging, and offer towing capacities up to 2,000 kilograms depending on the configuration.

Photo: finsider.sk

Model Variant Battery Capacity Power Output Drivetrain Estimated Range Škoda Epiq 35 38.5 kWh 85 kW Not Disclosed Not Disclosed Škoda Epiq 55 55.0 kWh 155 kW Not Disclosed Not Disclosed Škoda Peaq 60 59.0 kWh 150 kW Rear-Wheel Drive > 450 km Škoda Peaq 90 86.0 kWh 210 kW Rear-Wheel Drive > 640 km Škoda Peaq 90x 86.0 kWh 220 kW All-Wheel Drive (4×4) > 610 km

Commercial Terms and Purchase Incentives at Agrokomplex

The manufacturer has tied the exhibition to a commercial sales campaign running through October 2026. Under the “Ponuka roka” program, buyers receive free vehicle registration, a full tank of fuel or a full charge, and an annual highway vignette.

An additional, time-limited autoshow bonus operates from September 28 to October 28, 2026. Depending on the model and configuration, this provides further savings on top of price reductions reaching up to 7,500 euros. Brand financing and a five-year or 100,000-kilometer extended warranty accompany these terms.

Photo: Automagazin.sk

Outdoor Driving Dynamics and Virtual Reality Integration

Beyond static displays inside the Agrokomplex halls, the exterior area of the exhibition hosts test-drive sessions allowing attendees to evaluate various powertrains. The vehicle pool available for testing: the Škoda Epiq Selection with a 55 kWh battery, the sport-focused Škoda Elroq RS MY26 with an 84 kWh battery and 250 kW output across an all-wheel-drive system, the Škoda Enyaq MY27 featuring an 82 kWh battery and 210 kW output, alongside internal-combustion models including the Škoda Fabia 130 powered by a 1.5 TSI engine producing 130 kW, and the Škoda Kodiaq Platinum with a 2.0 TSI engine outputting 150 kW and all-wheel drive.

For visitors seeking digital exploration, Škoda Auto Slovensko is piloting Meta Quest 3 virtual reality headsets within its dealer network program.