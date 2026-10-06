Raleigh Police Consider Driverless Patrol Cars to Augment Department

The Raleigh Police Department is evaluating a futuristic proposal to introduce autonomous patrol vehicles to local streets and greenways. The department confirmed that the Policing Lab, a nonprofit organization developing the technology, presented its driverless patrol vehicle concept to command staff in February. Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce subsequently discussed the proposal with the Raleigh City Council during a retreat in September, describing the initiative as a potential tool to augment existing public safety operations.

Chief Boyce told the City Council that the driverless vehicles would not replace human officers, but would instead enhance the department’s footprint across the city. According to Boyce, the cars would stream real-time camera footage directly back to the RPD crime center, where detectives could monitor feeds and dispatch human units if a crime or disturbance occurred. The department noted that technology of this nature could serve as a force multiplier for local law enforcement.

Police Consider Autonomous Vehicles Amid Staffing Shortages

The police department is currently gathering information about the autonomous vehicle concept and has not announced an official pilot program, purchase, or deployment timeline. However, Chief Boyce indicated that the agency would likely restrict the vehicles to a small, predetermined route in the downtown grid.

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The discussions arrive as the Raleigh Police Department contends with dwindling staffing numbers, maintaining a goal to add 69 new officer positions over the next three years to improve response times. City Council members responded to the presentation with a mix of amusement and skepticism, comparing the concept to science fiction properties such as “Robocop” and the “Transformers” franchise, as well as commercial robotaxi services like Waymo. Council member Megan Patton questioned whether the unmanned nature of the cars would result in diminishing returns regarding crime deterrence once residents recognized the vehicles.

Lt. David Davis stated in an email that RPD is monitoring the outcomes of an active pilot program in Florida. In October 2025, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office became the first jurisdiction in the country to adopt self-driving police cruisers into its fleet through a partnership with Policing Lab. The vehicles deployed in Miami-Dade operate along predetermined routes equipped with 360-degree cameras, license plate readers, and facial-recognition-capable technology. The Miami-Dade pilot also features thermal imaging and drone-launching capabilities, though RPD has not specified whether a Raleigh deployment would include those additional features.

Raleigh police exploring driverless patrol cars

Residents Weigh Surveillance Benefits Against Privacy Risks

While city officials weigh the operational benefits, local residents have expressed mixed reactions regarding privacy and safety. Maria Dieter, a downtown resident living near Glenwood Avenue, noted that she has experienced harassment while walking in the area and views increased surveillance as a necessity. At the same time, Dieter voiced reservations about ongoing tracking and potential misuse, stating that authorities need to establish clear boundaries on data collection.

Another resident, Hayden Horne, questioned how recorded video data would be handled after collection, asking whether feeds are actively monitored or securely vaulted. Horne pointed to past public concerns surrounding the use of Flock automated license plate reader cameras as a reason for caution in Raleigh.

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When asked for specifics regarding surveillance capabilities, data retention, access controls, and privacy safeguards, the Raleigh Police Department issued a statement reiterating that it is still gathering information and has not committed to any implementation plan. Representatives for Policing Lab declined to answer similar inquiries regarding data practices, referring questions instead to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.