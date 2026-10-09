Måneskin Reunited at Damiano David’s Wedding: Thomas Raggi Shares Group Photo

On September 24, 2026, Damiano David and Dove Cameron married in a private civil ceremony in Montalcino, setting off a wave of digital sleuthing as fans pieced together fragmented social media posts from guests to track the band’s gathering. The focal point arrived when Thomas Raggi shared the complete group photograph of Måneskin together.

The Bottom Line

Thomas Raggi published the complete group photograph of Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio, and himself on Instagram following Damiano’s wedding in Montalcino.

The wedding reception dismissed lingering rumors of friction between Victoria De Angelis and Dove Cameron, as documented by guests at the September 24, 2026 event.

Stefano De Martino confirmed that Måneskin will be guests at Sanremo 2027, running from February 16 to 20, 2027.

The Wedding Photo That Cleared Up Months of Rumors

For days following the September 24 ceremony, the most sought-after photograph in Italy simply did not exist online. Guests at the private Montalcino reception posted isolated clues: Thomas Raggi playing guitar, Ethan Torchio in a formal suit, and Victoria De Angelis inside a photo booth set up for attendees, as DiLei reported. Zazoom.it noted that until Raggi published the image, no single frame captured all four members together. The snapshot united the scattered pieces into a single confirmation that the band was present under one roof.

The privacy surrounding the event—the couple met behind the scenes at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and announced their engagement on January 3, 2026—left a vacuum filled by attendee stories and background details. Lavinia Albrizio, linked to Thomas Raggi, and Luna Passos, partner to Victoria De Angelis, were among the guests spotted at the venue.

Solo Projects and the Path Toward a Slow Reunion

The gathering at Montalcino capped a two-year period during which the four members pursued independent artistic ventures without formally dissolving the band. Following an announced pause in 2024, Damiano released his solo album Funny Little Fears in May 2025, earning a gold certification in Italy. Victoria built a career as a dj in international clubs; Thomas released his debut solo album Masquerade, produced by Tom Morello; and Ethan maintained a low public profile.

Damiano addressed the necessity of the break directly from the stage of the Forum of Assago in October 2025, explaining that a personal reset was required. Speculation regarding friction between Victoria and Dove Cameron persisted online throughout the separation, fueled largely by social media absences and missed digital interactions. However, observations from the wedding reception, where Victoria visibly became emotional during the celebration, dispelled those theories.

The Confirmed Timeline to Sanremo 2027

The public reconciliation unfolded gradually. On October 11, 2025, Victoria, Thomas, and Ethan made a surprise appearance in the crowd at a Rome stop of Damiano’s solo tour. By April 27, 2026, all four reunited in Rome to celebrate Victoria’s birthday. Fiorello recounted on La Pennicanza on May 11 that he met Ethan and Thomas at the Internazionali di Tennis and received confirmation of the reunion. On August 31, 2026, Stefano De Martino formally announced that Måneskin will be guests at Sanremo 2027, scheduled for February 16 to 20. Fabrizio Ferraguzzo, the festival’s musical director and the band’s manager, bridges the group back to the stage.

Photo: zazoom.it

Date Milestone Context January 3, 2026 Engagement Announcement Damiano David and Dove Cameron share engagement photos. September 24, 2026 Wedding in Montalcino Private civil ceremony brings all four Måneskin members together. August 31, 2026 Sanremo 2027 Announcement Stefano De Martino confirms the band’s guest appearance at the festival. February 16–20, 2027 Upcoming Festival Appearance Scheduled dates for Måneskin’s appearance at the Ariston stage.