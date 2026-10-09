Jessica Chastain stars in film adaptation of Other Mommy

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are bringing Josh Malerman’s cosmic horror novel Other Mommy to the big screen under the direction of Rob Savage, starring Jessica Chastain in a dual role alongside young actor Arabella Olivia Clark.

Essential Takeaways From the Production

Jessica Chastain undergoes a hair transformation to play both Ursula and the terrifying entity known as “Other Mommy.”

Director Rob Savage sought out a project capable of establishing a fresh cinematic monster in the lineage of iconic villains like Freddy Krueger or Pennywise.

The film grounds its terrifying cosmic scope in the intimate, fractured perspective of an eight-year-old child named Bela, played by Arabella Olivia Clark.

Jessica Chastain Undergoes a Dramatic Aesthetic Shift

Transforming physically for a role is nothing new for top-tier talent, but embodying this complex thriller required Jessica Chastain to adopt a change for her career by bleaching her hair blonde. Famously known for her natural red hair, the Oscar winner noted that public reactions to her altered look were immediate. When deciding to accept the part, Chastain had just days to commit before production schedules shifted.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub noted during an interview with Chastain and co-star Jay Duplass that the actor faced a tight window to sign onto the project. Chastain recalled that producers presented the script on a Friday with a decision required by Monday morning. Beyond the physical transformation, the actor evaluated the intense shooting schedule and discussed script adjustments directly with Rob Savage before signing on.

Rob Savage Targets a New Icon for Cosmic Terror

Director Rob Savage knew he wanted to helm the adaptation shortly after opening the book’s first few pages. Confronted with a narrative involving a young girl bidding goodnight to her mother, father, and a terrifying entity dubbed “Other Mommy,” Savage recognized an immediate cinematic hook. For years, the filmmaker had looked for a project that could introduce a genuinely iconic horror villain boasting distinct personality alongside pure terror.

Photo: collider.com

Savage aimed to maintain the dark, uncompromising nature of Malerman’s original text without softening the edges for a studio release.

Cast Dynamics and Cinematic Conventions

Alongside Chastain’s dual performance as Ursula and the malevolent entity, the production rounded out its principal cast with Jay Duplass portraying Russ, alongside Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, and Karen Allen. During their conversation with Collider, Chastain and Duplass highlighted specific sequences they anticipate will resonate with audiences in packed theaters, pointing to a tense bathtub sequence and an early scare beneath a table.

The search for the young actor to play eight-year-old Bela ended when Arabella Olivia Clark auditioned for the role. Savage initially anticipated needing specific strategies to guide a young performer, but Clark surprised the entire production by being one of the best actors the director has worked with. The resulting atmosphere allowed the cast to tackle the physical and psychological demands of a story rooted entirely in a child’s vulnerable perspective.

Production Element Key Details Studio Backing Blumhouse and Universal Pictures Director Rob Savage Source Material Novel by Josh Malerman Principal Cast Jessica Chastain, Arabella Olivia Clark, Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, Karen Allen

With its theatrical release set to test boundaries, the adaptation promises to follow the novel’s darkest cosmic implications right to the edge.