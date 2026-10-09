Nicolas Winding Refn to Lead Corto Condorello Short Film Festival in Rome

Filmmakers under 35 worldwide can submit their short films up to 20 minutes long to Corto Condorello at Rome’s Cinema Troisi, featuring an international jury chaired by Nicolas Winding Refn and Mubi distribution for winners.

The Bottom Line

Winners of the Golden and Silver Condorello awards secure a one-year distribution deal on Mubi, while the Bronze Condorello winner receives a 500 euro voucher for Bar San Calisto.

The star-studded international jury includes director Abel Ferrara, Chiara Costa of Fondazione Prada, and James Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Submitting Your Short to Corto Condorello at Cinema Troisi

Fondazione Piccolo America is bringing back the Corto Condorello short film festival for its second edition, running from December 11-13 at Cinema Troisi in Rome. Piccolo America manages both Rome’s largest open-air film festival and Europe’s first 24-hour movie theater. Submissions open on November 6 exclusively through FilmFreeway, requiring a 10 euro entry fee per film.

The festival imposes no premiere status requirements, meaning films already screened at other festivals, distributed online, or otherwise made available remain fully eligible for consideration. The festival will announce its official selections at the end of November.

Jury Powerhouses and Mubi Distribution Deals

Filmmakers competing in Rome are playing for high stakes. The international jury is chaired by renowned director Nicolas Winding Refn. Refn’s platform, byNWR, serves as a festival partner alongside Mubi, which has maintained its partnership since the festival’s inaugural edition.

Among the films in competition, the international jury will award the Golden Condorello, while the audience will hand out the Silver Condorello. Both top honors come with a coveted one-year distribution deal on the Mubi streaming platform. Out-of-competition selections compete for the Bronze Condorello, which is decided by the audience and includes a 500 euro voucher for the historic Bar San Calisto in Trastevere.

The distinguished 2026 jury features a diverse mix of cinematic and cultural heavyweights alongside Refn. The panel consists of Laura Grassi, a fashion model and actress; Elias Rønnenfelt, the frontman of Iceage; Chiara Costa, head of programs at Fondazione Prada; director Abel Ferrara; James Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade; alongside Demi Demitro and Baby Pottersmith representing the rock band The Velveteers.

Award Category Decided By Prize / Reward Golden Condorello International Jury (Chaired by Nicolas Winding Refn) One-year distribution deal on Mubi Silver Condorello Festival Audience One-year distribution deal on Mubi Bronze Condorello Festival Audience (Out of Competition) 500 euro voucher for Bar San Calisto Pink Condorello byNWR Online Users Featured on byNWR platform for one year

Building on Global Success and New Digital Awards

The festival’s sophomore outing follows a massive debut in November 2024 that drew 2,000 entries from 86 countries. During that inaugural run, an international jury chaired by Paolo Sorrentino—and featuring Willem Dafoe, Carla Bruni, Radu Mihăileanu, Debra Winger, and Jan Komasa—awarded the top prize to “Majonezë” by Giulia Grandinetti. That victory propelled the film to subsequent wins at the Brussels Short Film Festival and the Grand Jury Prize at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, qualifying it for the Oscars.

New for 2026, the festival introduces the Pink Condorello. Designated exclusively for competing films whose creators elect to share them on byNWR, this digital audience prize is hosted in collaboration with the platform. Users of byNWR will decide the winner through an online vote opening alongside the festival’s official film announcement and running through December 12. The winning film will remain available on byNWR for an entire year.

As submissions prepare to open on FilmFreeway, filmmakers looking for international exposure and a direct pipeline to streaming distribution have until December to watch for festival selections and online voting updates.