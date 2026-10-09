Pet Shop Boys Release Alan Turing Concept Album A Man From The Future

Pet Shop Boys have released A Man From The Future via Parlophone Records, a concept album exploring eight chapters in the life and death of Alan Turing, billboard.com reported.

Electronic Soundscapes Meet Orchestral Arrangements

Produced by Pet Shop Boys alongside Sven Helbig, the project combines electronic music with string arrangements by Helbig performed by the Manchester Camerata Octet. Juliet Stevenson contributes spoken-word performances drawing from Andrew Hodges’ book Alan Turing: the Enigma. Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe originally wrote the work with Hodges during 2012-13, just before the theatrical release of The Imitation Game starring Benedict Cumberbatch. In July 2014, the duo performed pieces from the composition at a BBC Prom held at London’s Royal Albert Hall. More than a decade later, the project returns updated, reworked, and rearranged with fresh electronic elements, new text, and fresh orchestrations by Helbig.

A Chronological Exploration of Turing’s Life

The record unfolds chronologically across eight chapters of Turing’s life. It begins during his school days, tracking his early interest in mathematics and science alongside the realization of his sexuality. The narrative moves through his university years at Cambridge, his leading role working for the British Government to unlock the German Enigma machine’s encrypted messages during World War II, and his place in the invention of the digital computer. Further chapters explore his prediction of Artificial Intelligence, his subsequent trial and conviction for a homosexual relationship, and conclude with his suicide in 1954.

“Our motive in creating this work was to make a musical memorial to Alan Turing who gave so much to his country and the world and was rewarded for it by being prosecuted for his sexuality.”

read a statement issued by Pet Shop Boys.

“Alan made a massive contribution to the defeat of Germany in World War II and was a pioneer of computing, imagining a world with intelligent computers. He also looked forward to a time when being gay would be accepted as normal. In both his professional and private lives, he was ahead of his time.”

Chart History and Recent Releases

A Man From The Future follows the 2024 album Nonetheless, which peaked at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. In the United Kingdom, Pet Shop Boys have amassed 22 top 10 hit singles, including four No. 1s, alongside ten top 10 albums featuring a No. 1 with 1993’s Very. In the United States, the group has secured 12 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100, including five top 10s and a No. 1 hit with their 1986 track “West End Girls.”