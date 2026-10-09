TNA Impact Main Event features The Hardys, The Nemeths and interference

As Wrestling Inc. documented, the final episode of TNA Impact leading into TNA Bound For Glory set the stage for the upcoming pay-per-view through various championship bouts, crucial gauntlet qualifying matches, and significant announcements regarding Shayna Baszler signing with the company.

The Knockouts Division Expansion and Midcard Friction

As reported by Wrestling Inc., the final edition of TNA Impact before TNA Bound For Glory featured multiple title matches and high-stakes gauntlet qualifying action, alongside major news regarding Shayna Baszler joining the promotion. Arab Wrestling noted that Baszler is officially heading to TNA to team with Zoey Serrano, creating a tremendous addition to the Knockouts division.

At the same time, backstage segments faced structural criticism. According to Wrestling Inc., the interaction between Zoey Serrano, Allie, and Kiera Hogan felt like a pointless diversion prior to the reveal of their tag bout, although the eventual pairing ended up being quite compelling. In the midcard, Fabian Aichner and KC Navarro delivered an incredible match that simply ended much too soon, according to Wrestling Inc.’s breakdown.

Gauntlet Dynamics and Championship Stalemate

The card balanced its structural criticisms with well-received athletic showcases. Arab Wrestling pointed out that the eight-person tag team showdown carrying Call Your Shot Gauntlet stakes was marked by superb villainous tactics and compelling chemistry, with standout performances by Joe Alonzo and Trey Miguel.

The championship scene offered stark contrasts in pacing and storytelling. Arab Wrestling reported that the clash for the Knockouts Television Championship involving Ash By Elegance and Elayna Black relied on straightforward yet impactful narrative beats that ultimately concluded in another draw due to a time limit. However, the main event told a different story regarding veteran stamina and external interference.

Match / Segment Key Participants Notable Outcome / Dynamic Call Your Shot Qualifier Joe Alonzo, Trey Miguel, et al. Featured fantastic heel work and engaging multi-man pacing. Knockouts TV Championship Ash By Elegance vs. Elayna Black Delivered simple storytelling resulting in a time-limit draw. Main Event Tag Team Match The Hardys vs. The Nemeths Slow, uninspired action culminating in a Wyatt Sicks interference.

Main Event Lulls and Stable Interventions

The broadcast closed on a contentious note in the main event picture. Wrestling Inc. noted that the headlining clash pitting the Hardys against the Nemeths came across as sluggish and uninspired, ultimately concluding with a predictable ambush carried out by the Wyatt Sicks.

Photo: arab-wrestling.com

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.