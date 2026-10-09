Djokovic and Alcaraz Claim Titles as Shanghai Action Heats Up

Ben Shelton overcame Daniel Altmaier in a straight-sets second-round encounter at the Shanghai 2026 Masters, advancing deeper into the hard-court tournament following a week of high-profile early-round matches. The American powerhouse navigated the tricky test in Shanghai to secure his spot in the next phase of the ATP Tour event.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Altmaier exits Shanghai after previously earning a valiant win over Holger Rune, signaling his dangerous floating status in draw brackets.

Shanghai Masters Action Heats Up as Seeds Navigate Early Rounds

The hard courts in Shanghai have delivered relentless drama during the opening week of play. While Shelton managed to solve the puzzle presented by Altmaier, other marquee names on the ATP Tour faced rigorous tests. Alexander Zverev initiated his title bid with a commanding performance, and Hubert Hurkacz set up a mouthwatering second-round clash against Novak Djokovic by defeating Duckworth.

Elsewhere in the draw, Frenchman Adrian Mannarino pulled off an upset against Flavio Cobolli to book his spot in the third round. World No. 126 Dalibor Svrcina also shook up the tournament hierarchy by defeating Cameron Norrie, highlighting the depth of the field. Home wild card Bu Yunchaokete advanced past Hugo Van Assche, keeping local hopes alive in front of the Shanghai crowds.

Early-Round Upsets and Veteran Resilience Across the Draw

The tournament landscape has seen established veterans and lower-ranked qualifiers trade blows. Matteo Berrettini engaged in a grueling battle against Aleksandar Kovacevic to secure his opening victory, while Tomas Machac rallied past Zhang Zhizhen to reach the second round. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas looked sharp in a straight-sets victory over Ruben Coppejans.

These early fixtures follow a busy stretch of autumn tennis that included Novak Djokovic lifting the Beijing trophy following Alex de Minaur’s final retirement, and Carlos Alcaraz successfully defending his Tokyo title with a victory over Jakub Lehecka.

Player Tournament Phase Result / Next Opponent Ben Shelton Shanghai R2 Defeated Daniel Altmaier Hubert Hurkacz Shanghai R2 Advanced to face Novak Djokovic Dalibor Svrcina Shanghai Early Round Upset Cameron Norrie Adrian Mannarino Shanghai R3 Advanced past Flavio Cobolli

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