Garmin Venu 3S drops to lowest-ever price of $279 on Amazon

As of Oct. 9, the Garmin Venu 3S is on sale at Amazon for $279, down 38% from its list price of $449.99, marking a $170.99 savings and the lowest-ever price for the device across all five available colorways: French gray, sage gray, ivory, dust rose, and pebble gray.

Amazon Lowers Price to $279 Following Post-Prime Day Discounts

Prime Day is well and truly over, but the discounts have in no way stopped. Amazon is knocking 38% off the usual retail price of $450 for the larger 45mm Venu 3, dropping it down to $280. This sale eliminates more than $170 from the standard hardware costs.

Every color option for the Venu 3S receives the identical $170.99 price drop.

Health Tracking Architecture and Battery Longevity

The Venu 3 features a 45mm case made of polymer with a stainless steel bezel and a 1.4″ AMOLED display with a 454×454 resolution. The hardware delivers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Photo: Android Police

Health telemetry features center heavily on recovery and physiological load. Among the included functions is Body Battery, a tool that calculates your vitality levels by evaluating metrics from naps, sleep quality, daily stress, and physical activity. Sleep-tracking features also provide a daily sleep score, HRV insights, and tailored coaching.

Workout Analytics and Everyday Smartwatch Functionality

Beyond passive telemetry, the hardware records a broad spectrum of physical activities, including running, swimming, Pilates, and hiking. There is also a feature called Workout Benefit. You receive an analysis of how individual workouts influence your physical condition, accompanied by expected recovery periods to assist you in determining your readiness for future training.

The device also functions as a smartwatch. Users can make and take calls, get notifications on your wrist, and also make payments using the smartwatch. The hardware package includes animated workouts and a built-in fitness coach capable of supporting training for marathons. However, the ecosystem relies on a proprietary charger.