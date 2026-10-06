Novak Djokovic and Alex De Minaur Meet in ATP Beijing Final

Novak Djokovic and Alex De Minaur Meet in ATP Beijing Final

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Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur meet on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, not before 13:00 Italian time on the Diamond Court at the ATP 500 in Beijing, with exclusive television coverage provided by Sky Sport in Italy.

The final showdown in the Chinese capital brings together two of the circuit’s most relentless competitors. For Djokovic, this match represents a chance to capture his 102nd career title, his seventh crown in Beijing, and his first trophy of the 2026 season. oasport.it reported that the Serbian star enters the court carrying a 33-match winning streak in China, maintaining an undefeated record at the tournament.

Securing a spot in this championship match required a bizarre and abrupt finish in the semifinals. Djokovic advanced past Daniil Medvedev when the Russian player was disqualified while the 24-time Grand Slam champion stood serving for the match, holding a 5-3 lead in the second set. That unusual conclusion preserved Djokovic’s Beijing streak and set the stage for a tactical clash against Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

Novak Djokovic and Alex De Minaur Meet in ATP Beijing Final
Photo: oasport.it

De Minaur arrives at the final following a victory over Hubert Hurkacz. The fifth-seeded Australian faces a historical deficit against the veteran champion. Head-to-head records show Djokovic leading their past encounters 3-1. oasport.it noted that while De Minaur managed a victory against the Serb at the United Cup in 2024, Djokovic claimed the most recent battle during the round of 16 at Wimbledon 2025.

Sky Sport and Tennis TV Broadcast Djokovic Final

Fans hoping to follow the action live can tune into dedicated tennis channels. Sky Sport holds exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament in Italy, airing the final across Sky Sport Tennis (channel 203) and Sky Sport Uno (channel 201). Viewers preferring digital access can stream the match via NOW and Sky Go, or through the dedicated platform Tennis TV, as detailed by oasport.it.

The Tuesday order of play on the Capital Group Diamond begins early with women’s fixtures before shifting to doubles action. The marquee singles final between Djokovic and De Minaur is scheduled as the fourth match of the day, ensuring they will not take the court before the 13:00 Italian time slot.

Financial Stakes at the Capital Group Diamond

Beyond the prestige of lifting an ATP 500 trophy and securing crucial ranking points, the players are competing for a substantial financial reward. The prize money and point distribution scale sharply from the opening rounds through to the ultimate victor.

Novak Djokovic and Alex De Minaur Meet in ATP Beijing Final
Photo: ilmessaggero.it
Tournament Stage Prize Money (USD) Ranking Points
First Round $31,895 0
Second Round $59,805 50
Quarterfinals $112,035 100
Semifinals $219,925 200
Finalist $411,480 330
Tournament Winner $764,750 500

With 500 ranking points and $764,750 reserved for the champion, Tuesday afternoon’s clash offers immense rewards. De Minaur aims to claim a hard-court victory against the champion, while Djokovic looks to extend his legacy in Beijing.

More on this story: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev Reach Semifinals in Beijing and Tokyo · Novak Djokovic Advances to China Open Final After Daniil Medvedev Defaulted

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Omar El Sayed - World Editor

Omar El Sayed is Archyde’s World Editor, focused on international affairs, diplomacy, conflict, and cross-border political developments. He brings a global newsroom perspective to complex events and helps readers understand how regional stories connect to wider geopolitical shifts.

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