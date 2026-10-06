Antonie Zacpalová, Mother of Dominika Gottová, Dies at Age 91

Antonie Zacpalová has died at the age of 91 in a Prague care facility, just days after the anniversary of the death of her former partner, legendary singer Karel Gott, leaving their daughter Dominika Gottová in mourning.

Antonie Zacpalová Lives in Prague

Antonie Zacpalová spent her final years residing at a senior home in Prague’s Vysočanech district. She was one of the women who stood in Karel Gott’s life long before his later family with Ivana Gottová.

Her path crossed with Karel Gott in the late 1960s during the filming of a video for the song Lady Carneval, where she performed as a dancer. They reconnected in 1972 outside the Czechoslovak Television building at Kavčí hory, where the singer offered her a ride home in his car. Their intimate connection during that period led to the birth of their daughter, Dominika, in 1973. When Zacpalová telephoned Gott to inform him that she had a daughter and that she was his, he reacted curtly and slammed down the phone.

Photo: iDNES.cz

Family Ties Across Borders and Financial Struggles

While Karel Gott eventually supported his firstborn daughter financially and maintained contact with her, he never established a traditional household with Zacpalová. Zacpalová later lived independently on Prague’s Vinohradský residential area before moving into senior care.

Despite the thousands of kilometers separating them, the two maintained regular contact several times a week via telephone. Zacpalová frequently voiced concern over her daughter’s well-being and persistent financial hardships in Helsinki, which included struggles with rent and the loss of local support amidst her partner’s health issues.

Dominika Karel Gott Mourns Her Mother

The passing of Zacpalová arrives closely tied to another heavy family milestone. Karel Gott died on October 1, 2019, at the age of 80, and Dominika must now manage the practical burdens and emotional weight of losing her second parent within the shadow of that anniversary.

My beloved mother died today at the age of 91. I am devastated and heartbroken. Please, do not ask me about anything, friends, I do not have the strength to write back to anyone right now and I am experiencing deep grief. Rest in peace, my beloved mother. Dominika

Karel Gott died on October 1, 2019, at the age of 80.