Cardinals Coach Mike LaFleur Addresses Jeremiyah Love Ankle Injury

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is managing a lingering ankle issue early in his NFL career, though head coach Mike LaFleur describes the situation as nothing too extreme. The injury surfaced publicly when the rookie was seen limping during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants.

The issue is entirely separate from the ankle injury that Love sprained during the preseason, an absence that kept him sidelined for the majority of the exhibition games.

Managing the Workload Through the Week

Speaking to reporters, LaFleur detailed the approach the team takes with the young running back as they prepare for game days. According to the head coach, the discomfort flares up intermittently without escalating into a major medical setback.

He’s been dealing with it for a little bit, but it’s just a management-type thing, LaFleur said. It’s like he tweaks it and then he feels fine, so we’re just trying to manage that. He’s doing a good job with it, too.

The coaching staff’s cautious approach became apparent in Love’s snap counts and offensive touches during Sunday’s game against New York. After opening the contest with a heavy workload—churning out 43 of his 63 rushing yards and six of his 14 carries in the first quarter alone—his presence on the field tapered off significantly.

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Ankle Management Limits Love in Late Game

Following a productive opening frame, Love registered just eight additional rushing attempts and hauled in one catch on a single target for the remainder of the afternoon.

It’s really just the managing process, LaFleur told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. I would say Monday through Saturday and getting to Sunday, he just kind of felt it a little bit yesterday and I think that’s why you saw kind of a 50-50 split (in carries).

HC Mike LaFleur Press Conference 10.4.26 | AZ Cardinals

The impact of the ankle management was most pronounced during the game’s decisive final moments. Facing a last-gasp opportunity to punch in a go-ahead touchdown while positioned at New York’s four-yard line, the Cardinals leaned heavily on Tyler Allgeier for his pass protection across the final four plays. Love remained on the sideline for the entire sequence.

Rookie Production Through Four Games

Through his first four appearances, which include three starts, the rookie has accumulated 55 carries for 223 yards and a touchdown. In the passing game, he has added 11 receptions on 13 targets for 36 yards and another score.