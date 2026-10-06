Czech national team coach says doors remain open for Patrik Schick

The Czech national team head coach has addressed the future of star striker Patrik Schick during a press conference in London ahead of the squad’s upcoming international fixture.

The Open Door for Patrik Schick

Schick recently indicated that a return to international duty remains possible should he regain full fitness and feel capable of contributing meaningfully to the squad. The forward noted that he and the coach have held several conversations, describing the manager warmly.

Speaking to reporters in the English capital, the national team coach addressed the open status of the squad selection. What I said at the start of the training camp still applies. The doors remain open for every player. We want footballers who are determined to fight for the national team and believe in the direction we are heading, the coach stated.

Coufal May Captain the Team at Wembley

Attention also turned to leadership roles on the pitch, particularly given the absence of the suspended Ladislav Krejčí. The team’s designated captains include Krejčí, Vladimír Coufal, and Michal Sadílek, whose leadership approaches were praised by the coaching staff. Whether Coufal will lead the team at Wembley depends heavily on his physical readiness, though the experienced defender has expressed a strong desire to feature.

The Goalkeeping Competition for the Number-One Spot

The goalkeeping situation remains fluid as the squad prepares for the fixture. Three capable goalkeepers—Lukáš Horníček, Matěj Kovář, and Antonín Kinský—are competing for the starting role, with each having recorded a single appearance under the current technical staff. When asked who has secured the number-one spot, the coach maintained a coy stance, noting that supporters will see decisions unfold in future matches.

Coach Demands Better Discipline to Avoid Red Cards

Beyond personnel choices, the coaching staff has emphasized the need for improved discipline on the pitch. The Czech team accumulated eight yellow cards across three matches, alongside costly red cards for Pavel Šulc at home against England and Ladislav Krejčí away in Spain.

At this level, we cannot afford it; we suffer when we play with ten men. It is an important aspect of the game that we must improve. The key is to finish the match with a full complement of players, the coach explained.

Czech Team Prepares for High Quality English Side

The upcoming test in London presents a formidable challenge against an English side that recently secured a resounding victory over Croatia. While acknowledging the high caliber of the opponent, the coaching staff stressed the importance of maintaining internal focus and executing their progressive style of play.

Ahead of the fixture at Wembley Stadium, national team figures have been active in observing preparations. Tomáš Souček was spotted visiting the squad’s training session in London as the team continues its work to ensure structural stability.